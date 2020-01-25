Wanted: Workers to train in software development

Shortly after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Alex Reneman returned to his native Grafton with big plans to open a company that would employ his fellow West Virginians and pump money into the economy.
“The railroad had left our town. Coal is going. I watched our town just kind of dwindling. All of my peers were moving out — there was no reason to stay,” he said.
“I wanted to create jobs because I saw two things: the industries that were bringing money in were leaving, and those that were trying to run any business in the community were really just passing money around. We needed something that could bring money in.”
He launched Mountain Leverage, a workforce development and technology firm, in 2004. He built a base of customers all over the world — and could have had workers from anywhere, too.
But he wanted to hire workers here. In this state.
And that proved to be far more difficult than he had imagined.
“The idea was to hire folks from West Virginia, and I just couldn’t find the skill set when I started this company 15 years ago,” Reneman said. “And that has been the single biggest source of frustration for me.”
All of that has changed, though, in the past 12 months, thanks to a partnership with a new program launched by Generation West Virginia, a statewide organization that works to attract, retain and advance skilled young workers in West Virginia.
“We just realized that there was a unique need around software development in the state and that employers had open opportunities that were going unfilled,” said Natalie Roper, GWV’s executive director.
In partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, they launched NewForce, an intensive and immersive six-month, tuition-free software development training program.
The idea was simple enough: to train people in need of good jobs for the jobs companies were struggling to fill.
“We take students with no prior technical or coding or math experience. A lot of people think to be good at coding, you have to be good at math, but that’s not the case,” said Jordan Castelloe, the lead instructor at NewForce.
They also tend to fill the spots with career changers — former teachers, ex-military, those who’ve been in the service industry and are looking for a second career.
“We look for very basic computer skills. We look for people who are motivated, who want to learn new skills and want to work as a software developer, who are ready to work on teams and ready to cooperate because, in the real world a lot of these jobs are on teams,” she said.
NewForce is modeled after the Nashville Software School.
The first cohort of 14 people graduated in July. Now, six months later, 86 percent of them — 12 of the 14 grads — have West Virginia software development jobs with a median salary around $44,000 and a range of more than double that amount.
One of those newly employed developers is 29-year-old Bobby Fitzpatrick, who was part of that first group.
Since graduating from college with a degree in psychology, he’s managed a movie theater, worked as a bank teller, and clerked for the U.S. Postal Service. None of those jobs was a great fit, and he was thinking about a move out of the area to find new opportunities.
“I saw NewForce was offering a free coding boot camp,” Fitzpatrick said, referring to the training program.
“Computer coding was something I really hadn’t had a chance to explore before, but I always thought it would be kind of cool,” he said.
He found the hands-on program “really incredible,” particularly because lectures were limited, “and then immediately we got to go and try it.”
Today, “I’m a junior quality assurance engineer for a company called Mountain Leverage,” he said.
Since partnering with NewForce, Fitzpatrick’s boss, Reneman, has been able to hire five new West Virginia software developers — including one from the second cohort who will start work shortly after graduating next month.
“We have plans to hire five to seven more this year,” he said. “So it’s exciting times for me that I’m able to finally create some West Virginia jobs for folks.”
NewForce is accepting applications through Jan. 31 for a third cohort. After a brief trial period, Monday through Friday classes, to be held in Huntington, will begin in March. More information and applications are available online at www.newforce.co.