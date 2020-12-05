Your pets are tired of the coronavirus, too. They’re tired of your friends and extended family not stopping by. They’re tired of not getting to go to the dog park or hop in the car to run errands on Saturday morning. We all need a little cheer, and the Gazette-Mail has just the thing: our annual holiday pet photos.
Snap a few shots of your pets, preferably in their full holiday gear, complete with antlers, ribbons, bow ties and the works. And then share those joyful pics with your fellow Gazette-Mail readers for all to enjoy.
Send your own photos by Dec. 21 to social@wvgazettemail.com. Be sure to include a few details: your name and city of residence, your pet’s name, age and breed if you know it, and any special story behind their chosen portrait pose. We’ll share them in a special, upcoming holiday edition of the paper.