If you want to be a hero at your Fourth of July or next summer gathering, the answer is simple: grab a watermelon from the farmer’s market. It is possibly as important a part of your picnic table as turkey is at the Thanksgiving spread.
It also might be the easiest, most versatile centerpiece you’ve ever prepared. That is, if slicing and dicing counts as preparation.
We entertained guests for a long weekend recently. As I unpacked bags of groceries and farmer’s market produce, I discovered I had forgotten the watermelon. Watermelon is the “clutch” ingredient of summer. Snap!
Luckily, as our friends arrived, one of them charged inside with a large green melon tucked under her arm. It was as if she was delivering the football to the Super Bowl.
“Ohhh, watermelon!” one of the kids exclaimed.
Hours later, “Do we have any more watermelon? It is so good!”
It was the repeated dialogue the rest of the weekend when anyone entered the kitchen for lunch or a snack.
Apparently my friend knows the first rule of being a summer house guest: arrive with seasonal produce from the farmer’s market and your hosts will swoon. The weekend will revolve around excitement about what to make next with your precious find.
My family enjoys watermelon just about any way you can imagine. It can be served as is, as part of a salad or even frozen for cocktails and “mock” tails.
When I was a kid, we grew watermelons in our backyard. The curly green tendrils with burgeoning fruit fascinated me. They were ‘summer’s green whale’ as the poet Paul Neruda described them, beached in haphazard angles among rows of dirt and leafy vines in our back yard.
We lugged them inside and sprinkled salt on our wedges just before serving. The tang of the salt caused an explosion of flavor in my mouth. We returned for seconds, spitting the seeds, sending them shooting them across the backyard, our chins and fingertips sticky and sweet.
With the Fourth of July looming and heat already here, it’s the perfect time to decide I’ve much better things to do than cook. Watermelon is an easy, all star, and some might argue, even patriotic, choice.
Watermelon salad is a modern classic. It’s also a salad most kids can get behind, making it a crowd pleaser for all.
Chop up watermelon and toss it with feta cheese (for that salty tang), blueberries for color and oil and vinegar, and you’ve got a hit on your hands worth repeating all summer long. Add in fresh mint or basil and you are outright gourmet.
If a quick salty sweet bite without all the fuss is more your speed, stab a watermelon chunk with white cheese like mozzarella or feta and add blueberries. If you have a star shaped cookie cutter, you can give this quick appetizer patriotic flair.
If there is an axe to grind with watermelon, it’s the enormous size. Even the largest of gatherings might have leftover chunks. Enter parched guests or thirsty kiddos. Watermelon mojitos or, without the rum and mint, watermelon limeade, will quench your thirst and satisfy your palette — and use up excess melon.
The best part of using watermelon in a frozen drink is this: you can freeze the extra melon and it’s at the ready for later, whenever the mood strikes. With juicy and refreshing watermelon, that mood might just be all summer long.
Selecting the perfect melon
My mom taught me to rap melons with my knuckles and listen for a hollow sound. She says this means it’s filled with water and thus ripe and juicy. A few farmers at a local farmer’s market added these tips to my mom’s:
The watermelon should have some heft, even if it’s small, it should feel heavy
Look for a patch on the underside of the watermelon. If it’s dirty and yellow, this means the melon sat long enough to ripen. If the patch is bright white, it probably isn’t ripe.
Check the “belly button” of melon on the end where it was once attached to a vine. Make sure it is brown and not green. If it’s green, it was picked too soon.