FAIRMONT — The new director of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center in Fairmont, West Virginia, is passionate about traditional arts and culture, and she hopes that shines through in the programming she has prepared for this spring.

Dr. Lydia Warren joined Fairmont State University in November as the new director of the Folklife Center. Warren brings experience in museums, music, and grant writing to the role. She holds a Ph.D. from the University of Virginia, a bachelor’s of arts from Smith College, and an associate’s of science from Middlesex Community College.

— Staff reports

