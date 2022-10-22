WINFIELD -- The anticipation is building...your heart’s beating out of your chest, it’s dark and you have to keep squinting to see what might jump out next.
“This one always gets them,” says Lee Jordan, owner of Fear on the Farm, as he points at a wailing, 12-foot replica of the evil Krampus.
These scares are the things that keep adrenaline junkies coming back to haunted houses.
“Everybody loves to be scared because it's exciting. It's like being on a roller coaster,” says Lee.
And people like Lee Jordan create the psychological torture that thrill seekers endure while walking through the dark, creepy houses -- or in this case, dark, creepy barn.
While there are many people who want to be scared, there are others who like to do the scaring.
When asked why he would want to go out of his way to make a place specifically to frighten people, Lee laughed and gave this simple answer: “Well, I mean, scaring people is fun."
When Fear on the Farm opened its doors to horror back in 2017, it wasn’t Lee’s first time turning an old building into a terrifying and mysterious production.
“I love all the seasons and all the holidays, but Halloween has always been my favorite, and I've been doing little haunted houses or backyard haunts since I've been a kid,” says Lee.
Lee explained that his first ever haunted house was created in his basement with Ketchup being thrown around to give the impression of blood.
The process of creating a haunted house definitely became more complex as Lee moved from his childhood haunts to productions for paying guests. He has been forced to strategically plan each year's haunt.
“In January, I sit down at the board, the table, and we have meetings every month with the board of directors with Fear on the Farm, and we create what we want to do. Like this year, we created that we wanted to do Bloody Mary's Nightmare, and we wanted to play off of every single nightmare that you could ever possibly think of and some you've never thought of before,” says Lee.
“We storyboard it, and then we start drawing up what we want our rooms to do,” he continues.
But the strategizing doesn't stop when the attraction opens for its first weekend of the season.
“When we shut down on Sunday, I work all week doing tests. Things have to be cleaned, tested, checked and ran again. And that's all it is. It's pure work. But if you love your work, it's not work,” says Lee Jordan.
One improvement from his childhood spooks, Lee says, is that he can now access gallons and gallons of artificial blood, so his haunted house doesn't reek of ketchup.
For most people it isn’t the actual props or dressed- up characters that make haunted houses scary. Rather, it is the fear of the things they can’t see -- the unknown.
Lee says that one of the top three things that scare people the most in a haunted house are jump scares.
“Meaning someone pops out and scares the death out of you. They could literally pop out and say 'Boo!' Or they can pop out and say, 'aye' -- and [the guests] build it up in their own brain,” says Lee.
The thought alone of entering a haunted house makes people anxious. This fear causes every tiny ring of a bell, bright light, or moving object to make their heart skip a beat and a scream to creep up out of their throats.
You would think people wouldn’t want to keep putting themselves through this type of torment, but it in reality it doesn’t seem like haunted houses are going anywhere anytime soon- -- and that is a good thing for the Fear on the Farm.
“I mean, I hope it lasts as long as I last. I love it. I'd love it to carry on,” says Lee. “If it's done wrong, it's not worth doing. So, I want it to carry on. Haunted houses will always carry on for sure. But mine, I want it to carry on the correct way."
For more information about Fear on the Farm, including hours of operation, tickets and off-season events, visit https://fearonthefarmwv.com/ or call 681-203-3683.