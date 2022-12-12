Choosing toys as gifts can be overwhelming because toy buyers are often so far removed from toy receivers that it can be difficult to see the value in them. Jim Silver, CEO and editor in chief of Toys, Tots, Pets & More has some advice, his company reviews over 2,000 toys each year.
“Toys tend to be recession-resistant, not recession-proof. During tough economic times, people tend to cut back more on themselves than their kids,” Silver said.
This is the main criteria editors at Toys, Tots, Pets & More consider when reviewing toys:
Is it new?
Is it on-trend?
Is it a good toy?
Is it well made?
Does it perform as advertised?
Is it available?
Can people actually buy the toy?
Do kids know about it?
Is it fun?
Silver said that it’s kids who decide what the best toys are.
“At the end of the day it’s kids. For kids 5 to 10, we used to call it the ‘playground rule.’ If you want to find out what’s hot, find out what the kids are talking about at the playground. For younger kids, it’s entertainment driven.”
He recommends toy buyers choose what toy to buy based on a mix of what the receiver is most interested in and research.
Some toys are popular with kids 11 and up like Nerf guns and Lego sets but the majority of toy sales go to children 10 and under.
“Just because something is a hot toy, doesn’t mean it’s hot for your child,” Silver said.
By “entertainment-driven” he means toys that do well because they come from popular media. Shows and movies that are popular with young kids tend to generate popular toys, like Paw Patrol and Gabby’s Dollhouse. Kids want to play with the characters they love at home.
“You also have to have good exciting toys that kids want, just having good entertainment does not guarantee success,” Silver said.
Cocomelon, Pokemon and Spiderman are just a few of the entertainment-driven toys doing well this year,
“It is also another big year for 'Jurassic World.' The movie came out, the toys are one of the two top things in the action figure/action toy category,” Silver said.
He estimated that Squishmallows will bring in $700 million dollars this year and compared the craze to Beanie Babies from the '90s.
“There is always something hot in every single category,” Silver said. “For example, in terms of collectibles and stuffed animals, Squishmallows are the thing that everybody is talking about.”
Another brand that is doing really well is Legos.
“They have products and prices for all different ages. Lego has preschool sets, they have sets like the Lego Rocket Launcher for that 5 to 10 year old with Lego City,” he said. “But they also do a lot for adults, they way adults like puzzles, they love building Lego sets. And this year came out with a Lego Museum of Modern Art set. They came out with a Ferrari which is 18+.”
Toys like the Lego Ferrari are for a groups Silver calls “kidults,” adults that are still kids. The Lego Atari 2600 is also doing really well in that category.
Toys, Tots, Pets & More hosted a survey called the People’s Play Awards to find the most desired toy in 17 categories: action figure/action toy, active play, art/craft/activity, collectible toy of the year, collectible figure, construction, doll of the year, educational, luxury, game, imaginative/role play, kidult, outdoor, preschool, specialty, stuffed and vehicle.
By looking a popularity, quality and knowing what a kids wants, toy buyers can’t go wrong this holiday season.