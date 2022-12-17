Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chef Ke started her own catering business in 2019. She walks us through why she started her business.

They say “Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

That’s almost true for Keyarna Frederick. She is making a career of what she loves — but it took some really hard work to make it happen.

Stories you might like

Carli Berkhouse is the multimedia specialist. She can be contacted at cberkhouse@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you