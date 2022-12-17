They say “Do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.”
That’s almost true for Keyarna Frederick. She is making a career of what she loves — but it took some really hard work to make it happen.
Frederick — better known as “Chef Ke” — discovered a passion for cooking while growing up. Now, at just 24, she runs her own full-service catering business called Keekreationzzz LLC.
“I started initially in 2019. I had the courage and the confidence to move forward with what I enjoy the most,” Frederick said. “I don’t have that culinary chef experience. Of course, I would love to get that experience, but being here, being in the field, doing catering, I think it’s just as good as going to school.”
What she lacked in culinary training, she made up for in hard work and passion.
“It just makes me happy. It’s just like a playground when I get into my mode and cooking. So, I just think it’s just the passion that’s there. I just really enjoy the feeling that it gives other people, the feeling that it gives me seeing other people happy about eating good stuff,” she said.
Her passion for feeding crowds might even be in her genes, as she certainly isn’t the first member of her family who loves cooking.
“I would say a lot of it came with my mom and my background,” she said. “I just think my mom kind of instilled that Southern culture hospitality within me because she’s from South Carolina. And when I came home all the time, she was always cooking something. Like, I was coming home to lunch, waking up to breakfast ...and you would think she had a full-service catering the way she threw down in the kitchen.”
While Frederick likes to stay in tune with her roots by cooking soul food, she said she plans to expand her catering menu and prepare new, fun meals that are made with healthy ingredients.
“I like to get into all kinds of stuff. I don’t really have a gist or, like, a basic of things that I like to do ... . If I see something online and I think it’s cool, here I am the next day, doing research, trying to see if I can do it as well,” she said.
“I basically offer private meals, private dining, catering, brunch, breakfast, lunch, meals. And I service up to 150 people. It’s just me right now,” she said.
She explained that starting and running the business all by herself has been a challenging task, but that she always tries to look at the silver lining.
“It’s a challenge, for sure. I never see things as failures. I always see things as learning experiences. But I have faced many challenges, and this is just the start of it,” Frederick said.
While she doesn’t know what the future holds for her, she is hoping soon to bring more people onto her team so she can continue to build her business to serve the community of Charleston.
“People always ask me all the time, where KeKe? Where do you see yourself in 10 years? And I’m just 24 years old, so I have a ton of time down the line to figure it out,” Frederick said. “I just hope to be able to service as many people in the Charleston, West Virginia, and surrounding areas as much as possible and getting my services out there to people who enjoy quality food and quality service.”
To get an event, a holiday party, birthday party, or any other special event catered by Keyarna “Chef Ke” Frederick, you can message KeeKreationzzzllc on Instagram, Chef Ke on Facebook, or email Chefkeexperience@gmail.com.