Winston Walls was born on Oct. 17, 1942, in the back seat of a car in Ironton, Ohio, as his family was traveling back from Kentucky to their home in Charleston. Indeed, an inauspicious beginning for one of the world’s greatest Hammond B-3 players.

Raised in the Coal Branch Heights section of Charleston, when Winston was 12, he was accidentally struck in the head by a brick thrown by a friend. Unconscious for nearly 24 hours, when he returned home from the hospital, he went directly to the piano, sat down and started playing. It was indeed a Twilight Zone moment as Winston had not played piano before and had not shown a particular interest in music.

