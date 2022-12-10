Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

There’s still time to help local children keep warm this winter.

Through Thursday, Dec. 15, two Kanawha County AmeriCorps members are collecting gloves, toboggans and scarves for Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School children as part of their civic service project. Donors may drop off items at one of two Charleston locations: Capitol Market’s business office on 800 Smith St., and West Virginia Radio Corporation, home of V100 and 98.7 The Beat, on 1111 Virginia St. East.

