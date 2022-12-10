There’s still time to help local children keep warm this winter.
Through Thursday, Dec. 15, two Kanawha County AmeriCorps members are collecting gloves, toboggans and scarves for Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School children as part of their civic service project. Donors may drop off items at one of two Charleston locations: Capitol Market’s business office on 800 Smith St., and West Virginia Radio Corporation, home of V100 and 98.7 The Beat, on 1111 Virginia St. East.
You can drop off winter warming items at Capitol Market’s business office between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and at West Virginia Radio Corporation between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“When I was contemplating what type of civic service project to pursue, I recalled the high poverty rate experienced by many kids on the West Side where I live and contacted Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary principal Destiny Spencer to see if a winter warming items drive would benefit her students,” Preserve WV AmeriCorps member Jeremy Brannon said in a news release.
Principal Spencer gave the thumbs up and Brannon contacted High Rocks AmeriCorps member Mariah Zion, stationed at Capitol Market, to see whether she was interested in participating. Zion signed up to help Brannon collect gloves, toboggans and scarves for the West Side elementary school.
Brannon is stationed at the West Virginia Humanities Council, where he’s currently digitizing 40 years worth of photographs and old VHS tapes. The organization itself is not collecting items onsite.
“I think helping people in need around the holidays is always a positive thing. I only wish more people were in the giving spirit year-round, but with the economy being the way it is I understand,” Brannon said.
Brannon chose winter warming items that were affordable and doable for most people.
“You can purchase nice kid gloves, toboggans and scarves at the Dollar Tree for $1.25. It’s not going to bankrupt anybody.”
Brannon previously served three terms as an AmeriCorps VISTA.