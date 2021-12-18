Trish Whittington doesn’t believe in trash — not even when it’s right there on the ground in front of her.
“I’ve always upcycled. I’ve always seen a treasure in the trash by somebody’s trashcan,” she said.
“I see something there, and I’m like, ‘Wow, why are they throwing that away? That could be redone.’”
Earlier this year that lifelong theory was put to the test like never before, when she toured an empty old warehouse in Dunbar with a friend of the owner who was convinced Trish could do something magical.
“If you would have seen this place,” she said, closing her eyes briefly and shaking her head at the memory.
“I had three lights in this whole entire building that worked. There was carpet everywhere. There was about eight inches of water everywhere in here because pipes busted. Just water running everywhere.”
It opened as Fad Furniture in the 1950s and later became Big Sandy Furniture until it closed in 2000.
By early 2021 it was a 52,000-square-foot disaster — to pretty much everyone but Trish.
Although even she was taken aback at first.
“The first time I walked through the doors here, I thought, ‘Man, it’s crazy.’ And then I just started walking through, and I could just see everything ... like, a vision. I could just see certain people, vendors moving in, families walking through [and I thought] ‘This could really be something.’”
If you’re asking yourself — as most people might — why she would go to all this trouble for a building and a business she didn’t even need, well, you just don’t know Trish very well.
She has a motto.
Actually, she has a lot of mottos.
This particular one has to do with trash.
“I’m very spiritual. My motto is, ‘I was once broken and God didn’t throw me away.’ And I had an opportunity to come in here and create something,” she said.
“So I just started seeing there’s a lot of dreams that could really happen here. And so I looked at him and I said, ‘You know what? Let’s do it.’”
And she did, in what must surely be some kind of record-breaking time.
•••
That eye-opening tour of the place was last January.
“So we had to get all of the leaks fixed first, then get the water out, then let the carpet dry, get all the carpet out. And then we started on the electrical,” she said.
She opened The Shops at Dunbar Artisan Mall at the end of May to a handful of craft vendors and a long list of unfinished projects.
“There is nothing like this in West Virginia,” she said.
“We’ve got a lot of flea markets, but there is no place for artisans.”
Tamarack, she added, was too “upscale” for everyday crafters who can still do beautiful, quality work.
She rents space to vendors. The smallest is just 4-feet-by-2-feet for $30 a month. And — here’s the best part — the vendors don’t even have to be present to make a sale.
“We give them a number. They put their number and their price on their item,” she said.
When a customer comes in, they bring their purchases up to the register. Each vendor’s number is entered so they are automatically credited for the sale.
“And then every 10th of the month, we give out the payment,” she said.
They also charge a 20% commission which covers all sales taxes and promotions through Facebook, yard sale sites and online sales.
It’s hard to wrap your head around how big the place is. Just venture up the steps to the front door and start walking. It’s almost an acre, more than a regulation football field, and filled with an enormous variety of items.
If it can be collected, cut, painted or otherwise created, there’s a good chance you’ll find it here.
Cruising aisle after aisle, Trish points out unique products in each booth.
“These flowers right here are made out of wood... This is custom jewelry that’s made from nailpolish.. You’ve got The Willow Tree which is handmade jewelry. You’ve got Zaye Green. She makes a lot of our resin jewelry boxes and tables. Monkey and Bees. They make T-shirts and tumblers.”
She stops to straighten a display, brushing off a piece of dust like a careful mother hen and offering a word of encouragement to vendors who’ve come in to work on their projects before she continues.
“There’s Gypsy Grace Boutique. All of her clothing is handmade and she gives a portion of it back to our military, retired vets ... This is Kelly Lemon. She does upcycle clothing. It is the most coolest thing.”
There’s a wooden Adirondack Mothman chair. The front end of an old Jeep that’s been turned into a table that would be ideal in a man cave. Metal sculptures including a charming pair of colorful, oversized turtles. And repurposed vintage plates at the ReClass Glass booth.
“They take glass and recycle it and make art out of it. They make flowers out of plates and cups that you set down in your yard. And it’s the most neatest thing I’ve ever seen.”
She is nothing if not enthusiastic.
But it’s personal. Trish knows every one of the more than 100 vendors by name. She knows their products. She understands their crafts. And more importantly, she has a pulse on their dreams.
She’s held more than a few hands through the nervous insecurities, the wondering if their products are good enough, if anyone will buy them. And she’s rejoiced as the sales have added up.
She expects everyone else to rejoice as well.
“Nobody competes with nobody here,” she said. “That is one of my mottos.”
nnn
As you might expect, Trish is just getting started.
Toward the back of the sales floor, there’s a large sitting area for a future concession stand, and a stage where a handful of bands have already performed.
“I just teamed up with V100 and 96.1. We’re gonna be planning on some concerts here. We’re trying to get Tyler Childers in here,” she said.
She rented a kitchen to open the Shops at Dunbar Eatery on Roxalana Road. Meanwhile, she’s partnered with the Department of Agriculture to bring in fresh produce, meats, cheeses and eggs from area farmers that will be sold under the SNAP Stretch program.
Some of the vendors offer classes, including beekeeping, furniture refinishing, girls night painting parties and cricket creations.
She’s also secured a second location. The Shops at Ripley Artisan Mall is scheduled to open February 5.
Shoppers have turned out in droves.
“It just hits and misses all day long during the week. You’ll start seeing cars in the parking lot by late afternoon. And Saturdays it hits about 10 a.m. Sometimes we don’t get out of here ‘til as late as 8:30 even though we close at 6,” she said and grinned.
You know what’s next.
“My motto is, ‘As long as they’re coming in, I’m not shutting the door.’”
The Shops at Dunbar Artisan Mall is located at 1401 Charles Ave. in Dunbar. It’s open Sundays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information visit ShopsAtDunbar on Facebook or the website shopsatdunbar.com, or call 304-915-3700.