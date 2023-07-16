Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

BUCKHANNON — A chance for Mountaineers to see marching bands from around the world, the city of Buckhannon will host the World Association of Marching Shows Bands (WAMSB) 2023 competition from July 17-24, just the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it will take place in the U.S.

The WAMSB 2023 competition is expected to have a positive financial impact on Buckhannon and surrounding areas, providing short-term economic impacts to the state and an opportunity to foster long-term economic development, according to Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.

