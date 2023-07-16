BUCKHANNON — A chance for Mountaineers to see marching bands from around the world, the city of Buckhannon will host the World Association of Marching Shows Bands (WAMSB) 2023 competition from July 17-24, just the second time in the event’s 26-year history that it will take place in the U.S.
The WAMSB 2023 competition is expected to have a positive financial impact on Buckhannon and surrounding areas, providing short-term economic impacts to the state and an opportunity to foster long-term economic development, according to Randy Sanders, president of the WAMSB 2023 Buckhannon Host Committee.
With hotel rooms booked from central West Virginia and beyond in anticipation of the event, much of the state is expected to benefit from the influx of international visitors and competitors.
“Restaurants are also geared up to do very well, and of course we have a lot of West Virginia vendors setting up during that week, selling their finest, so that’s going to be a big boost,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a huge economic impact.”
Sanders, who is also the Buckhannon city recorder, said officials worked with their partners in Palm Springs, Florida, who hosted the WAMSB 2017 competition, to determine the economic impact of the competition.
“They told us that their data showed about a $1 million impact to the economy for the week that they held it, so we’re hoping to match them,” Sanders said. “We’re anticipating, again, just based off hotel bookings and ticket sales and so forth, several thousand (visitors).”
The Parade of Nations alone on July 22 is expected to draw thousands of visitors, following the same route as Buckhannon’s iconic West Virginia Strawberry Festival parade.
“It’s going to have about 90 units in it, including all these international bands, so I fully expect we’ll pack the streets from the beginning to the end of that parade route,” Sanders said.
Though an international competition, there will be a touch of home in some of the festivities, Sanders said, with four area high school marching bands participating in the Parade of Nations: Elkins High School Marching Band; Greenbrier East High School Marching Band; Tyler-Consolidated High School Band; and East Fairmont High School Marching Band. The East Fairmont High School Marching Band will also perform at the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. July 19.
“It’s such a great mixture; it’s going to be phenomenal,” Sanders said. “We have scheduled high school bands to participate in on-field ceremonies and entertain those international bands. We’re going to show them what we have to offer from West Virginia, as well.”
Twenty bands from around the world, including from Germany, Ghana, Honduras, Hong Kong, Ireland, Nigeria, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland and more, as well as domestic bands from Ohio and Wisconsin, are registered to compete for the world champion title in several disciplines, such as concert, drumline, street parade and field marching performance.
“The folks visiting and watching will hear music like they’ve never heard before,” Sanders said. “If you love a marching band, you’re going to see all different types of presentations and enjoy what the world has to provide.”
In order to secure Buckhannon as this year’s WAMSB host city, officials began a bidding process two-and-a-half years ago, submitting their proposal to the WAMSB international board, Sanders said.
“We provided them with data and with the history of Buckhannon and West Virginia and how we embrace festivals, fairs and live events, and we convinced them that we would be a perfect place to host the 2023 event,” Sanders said. “Last year was Bangkok, Thailand, and next year will be Rastede, Germany, so we fit nicely in between there.”
Grammy award-winning recording artist Lee Greenwood will perform at the opening ceremonies beginning at 7 p.m. July 19.
“Lee Greenwood is an American patriot, and just one of the most talented entertainers that I’ve ever witnessed,” Sanders said. “I’m looking forward to him visiting Buckhannon and performing at the opening ceremonies.”
Additionally, the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps will perform at the closing ceremonies Sunday, July 23.
“You’ll be in awe to see that unit perform,” Sanders said.
Tickets are now available for six WAMSB events, including the official opening ceremonies, the final field competition and the official closing ceremony, all of which are $20 each. For the concert band adjudication, the drumline competition and the preliminary field competition, tickets are $10 each. Ticket packages for access to all WAMSB events are $75.
A full schedule of events is available online, and tickets can also be purchased online at wamsb2023.com or at a few locations in Buckhannon, such as the Upshur County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and City Hall, and there will be tickets available at the gate for all the events.
“There’s a lot of information on the website; it’ll be updated on almost a daily basis as well as our Facebook, so just follow our social media — and please come to Buckhannon and join us,” Sanders said.
According to a news release, WAMSB is an international organization dedicated to the fostering and growth of the international marching band community and is comprised of members from 32 nations from around the globe, representing 24 band associations, their bands and visitors. For information about the WAMSB 2023 World Championship, visit www.wamsb2023.com.