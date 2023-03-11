You might wonder why, if you live in or near the capital city of Charleston — with its big music venues like the City Center and the Clay Center, along with the world-class West Virginia Symphony Orchestra — would you drive approximately two-and-a-half hours northeast to a city of fewer than 30,000 people for musical entertainment.
But don’t discount Wheeling, West Virginia, just yet.
Since its founding in 1929 by Eleanor D. Caldwell, the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has enriched the cultural life of Wheeling and the Ohio Valley with outstanding orchestra performances, world-class guest artists, exceptional musicians and excellent educational programs. Today, it bills itself as being “the smallest city in the United States to boast a symphony of its size and caliber.”
It’s only fitting that the Wheeling Symphony — founded by a woman — will feature two female guest artists as it celebrates Women’s History Month with its next Masterworks concert, “Forces of Nature.”
Composer Clarice Assad and soprano Bridgette Gan will join the Wheeling Symphony in concert to tell powerful stories of remarkable women at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Wheeling’s Capitol Theatre.
Conducted by WSO Music Director John Devlin, the concert will combine traditional classical favorites with immersive contemporary pieces. The WSO Capitol Series is presented by WesBanco, with support for “Forces of Nature” from the Wheeling Symphony Auxiliary. Tickets begin at $11.
“Our next performance, ‘Forces of Nature,’ is sure to surprise our audience,” Devlin said. “While the program contains some classical standards — think Samuel Barber and Igor Stravinsky — we’re also featuring two outstanding contemporary artists, Clarice Assad and Angélica Negrón. Both Clarice and Angélica’s work push the boundaries of classical music in really exciting ways that perfectly align with the WSO’s mission.”
For the concert, the WSO will perform Assad’s “É Gol!”, an interactive composition based on legendary Brazilian soccer star Marta Vieira da Silva. In addition, Assad will perform alongside the WSO as “audience hyper,” leading concert attendees in snapping, clapping, singing, and creating sound effects, making the audience an active part of the performance.
Clips of da Silva will play on screen throughout the performance.
“It’s always exciting when a composer comes to hear us play their work, but having Clarice perform it with us takes it to the next level,” says Devlin. “I consider Clarice as one of my favorite living composers, and after our concert, I’m sure many of our patrons will feel the same.”
For those interested in learning more about Assad and her process, Assad and Devlin will give a free Concert Talk at 6:30 p.m. in the Capitol Ballroom before the evening’s concert.
In addition, the WSO will welcome back soprano Bridgette Gan, who performed with the WSO for last month’s “Soundbites: A Night at the Italian Opera” and the 2020 performance of “Music Under the Stars.” Gan will sing Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” a piece originally composed for Wheeling native and world-class soprano Eleanor Steber in 1945.
Other selections for Forces of Nature include Lili Boulanger’s “D’un matin de printemps,” Igor Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite,” and Negrón’s “Sonidos del Avistamiento.”
“I can think of no better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than by performing stories that are written and performed by powerful women, about powerful women,” Devlin said. “Whether it’s from Bridgette and Clarice’s performances, Angélica’s moving composition about migration, or simply feeling the historical significance of Eleanor Steber’s legacy, I’m certain that every audience member will leave the evening feeling awed by these incredible forces of nature.”