Some things in life I really enjoy: surprises, impromptu road trips, spending time in my favorite rocker reading or writing, and simply the beauty life offers us daily.
But one thing that doesn’t top my list of enjoyable moments is when I answer a call and the words I hear are, “This is going to be the craziest call you’ll receive all day.” On the other end of this particular cal, however, was one of sweetest voices I had ever heard.
Several months ago, I wrote an article documenting some issues facing one of my favorite destinations in the Huntington area, the Fly In Cafe, and the meaning the area has to my family and its history. My great-great-grandfather, Edmund Kyle, owned the property, a purchase he made partially from the well-known Holderby family of Huntington and the rest of it, most of the farm-able land, later, from the children of General Jenkins.
Edmund Kyle was born in Ireland, and came here with his family at a young age. When the state of West Virginia was formed in 1863, he created the books for the first auditor of the state, was a member of the House of Delegates and was appointed Sergeant-at-Arms for the State Senate. He eventually settled on the property just north of Huntington along the banks of the Ohio River and during the latter part of the 19th century annually harvested the largest wheat crop in the state.
He served two terms as the sheriff of Cabell County and he gave the land for the first schools in the area and donated the property and furnishings for Olive Baptist Church. He was involved in furthering the cause for personal freedoms by assisting former slaves through the Underground Railroad across the Ohio River to Getaway, Ohio. This man was of considerable stature, but I knew very little of him — a few vague stories that my dad shared because Edmund was long passed before my father was ever thought of.
So the sweetest voice I ever heard, who had coincidentally read the article on our website and deduced from my name that I am a Kyle, said to me, ”I understand that you might be a descendant of a Mr. Kyle that used to be the sheriﬀ of Cabell County.”
I aﬃrmed her question by telling her he had been my great-great-grandfather. She began to weave a tale for me that spanned over sixty years.
The caller expressed to me how much her mother had loved antiquing and that on a particular day she and her mother drove by this house that had an old secretary sitting on the front porch. She said the door was missing and that the wood was black with dirt, but her mother immediately fell in love with the desk and stopped to ask the homeowner if it was for sale.
They sold her the desk and briefly gave her the history that it had once belonged to a Sheriff Kyle. They began a minor restoration process all the while trying to find out information about the elusive Kyle who had at one time been a sheriff. They spent many years unable to find the name, eventually discovered that he was at one time sheriff, but could find out very little information about him.
After I published the story about the Fly In, the telephone call came as a big surprise and I sat there transfixed as she told me this story of her mother’s love for antiques and how she always knew that someday she would inherit the secretary from her.
However, as the years passed and she no longer had need of the desk, she had hoped that she might be able to find someone in the Kyle family to offer it to since she thought it would have special meaning as a family heirloom. She told me she lived in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Stop right there. How do you get a mammoth sized desk from North Carolina, I wondered, back to West Virginia? Eventually I thought of my brother. He lives several hours from Wilmington and I presumed he might have an interest in the desk for himself.
I phoned my brother and told him I was going to tell him a story that was, to me, incredible. He asked me if I wanted the desk and offered to drive to Wilmington from his South Carolina home to retrieve it and deliver it to me when he came back to West Virginia for a visit. Of course I said yes!
The beautiful and historical desk has finally found its new home in my living room. We estimate that it was produced around the 1850s. I doubt it has much monetary value but the nostalgic value makes it priceless.
I love to look back over a good story and witness how one thing after another fell beautifully into place to make my ownership of this desk a reality: an unexpected phone call that led to an impromptu road trip and a secretary that belonged to my great-great-grandfather. A desk that has witnessed countless stories of court documents written, legal notices made, the tidy printing in the ledgers of the crops that were harvested and documented for market every year.
And, I like to think that there might have been a love letter or two.
My great-great-grandfather probably used an ink well, pen and paper. However, I sit at my grandfather’s desk and write my stories on my laptop.
I’d like to think that a little of his greatness may somehow be passed on to me through my words. They might not be grandiose or dramatic; they might be too simple or sentimental for some, but my words are thoughtful and sincere. There is beauty in everything, every day, sometimes you just have to search for it.
Thank you to my brother who has remained my life-long hero and one of the best people I know. And many thanks to the lady who phoned me at work one day who offered me one of the best surprises — and one of the most wonderful gifts — that I will ever receive.
I wish my dad was still alive. He would have loved this story.