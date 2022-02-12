I think perhaps she’s a sage.
Although she doesn’t look like one. No long beard or flowing robes. Karin Fuller is more like a beautiful, doe-eyed oracle. She’s quiet and gentle by nature, beloved by all, including countless wild creatures that cross her path, usually in need.
I’m a fur-less part of that menagerie—as you will see.
Karin and I met two decades ago as young writers at the WV Writers Conference in Ripley. After that, we landed in several of the same writers’ groups.
I remember sitting across from her in Sissonville at one such meeting. She was now a columnist at the Gazette.
“The paper is having a contest,” she said to me. “You have to enter a column. I know you’ll win!”
A tad bit awkward since she didn’t ask anyone else at the table. And, no. I definitely wasn’t doing it.
We laugh now, because here I am—a faith columnist for the past seven years. In 2015, a man I hardly knew asked me to write an article for his small-town newspaper. The answer was still no. Definitely not.
The problem was that I owed him a favor. And that’s all he wanted. I’ve now been published over 4,000 times, even in USA Today. Who knew? Apparently, the oracle. Two decades ago.
Then there was my first attempt at a novel.
“Put this in competition,” the oracle said.
“You can’t be serious, Karin.”
But she was—it won an award.
“You have to send your column to the Gazette.” That was next.
I did, and early last year they assigned me a wonderful editor. I lived happily ever after—almost. My editor moved to a new job and my column withered and died.
“Karin, they don’t want me.”
“Yes, they do. Keep sending it!”
So, I did—what else can you say to a doe-eyed oracle.
But nothing happened.
“Karin, they don’t want me.”
“Yes, they do!” She told me to contact her editor. Now that was downright embarrassing. What was I supposed to say?
But Karin was correct. That editor pointed me to a new editor, Bob Saunders.
“You’ll love him,” Karin said. And I do.
At some point, Karin began writing for Medium.com. “YOU have to do this!” she said.
By now, you get that I had no choice—the oracle had spoken.
Karin thinks Medium is the be all and end all. I don’t see it. I’ll tell you what I do see: Karin’s great laugh-out-loud columns about her couch and squirrel are there. You’ll also find more of her work.
Go to Medium.com. Tap the little magnifying glass, which means “search.” Then type in her name.
I don’t get to see Karin and Don, now 500 miles away, but Karin reads my column every week, and I read hers. We realized several days ago that we’d both forgotten to write about Valentine’s Day.
How was that possible? Surrounded by heart-shaped candies, cakes, and cookies, we’d overlooked the holiday. Karin’s reason was clear—she’s now working in an intense environment. In fact, she’s concerned that her co-workers think she’s weak because she’s gentle and quiet.
I reminded her of our friend who leads a stressful life. He nearly died. Heart surgery and multiple bypasses brought him back to life.
“Perhaps the heart was never meant for a high-pressured world,” I said.
According to iData Research, there are nearly one million heart surgeries every year in the U.S. More than ten million are expected in the next decade!
“Literally, millions of broken hearts, Karin. Maybe the heart was designed to be pure and gentle like yours.”
As I said, perhaps Karin Fuller is a sage, although she doesn’t look like one. No long beard or flowing robes. More like a beautiful doe-eyed oracle, beloved by all, especially creatures in need.
Tomorrow is Valentine’s Day. Care for your loved ones. But also remember to care for that organ beneath your chest—the one that keeps you alive. Embrace goodness and kindness.
It’s easy to remember. Put these words on your mirror, by your bed, or where you work: “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God.” (Matthew 5:8)