Although many years have passed I vividly recall the toddler meandering along with the lengthy auburn curls tumbling down her back. She never really had a destination in mind but seemed to delight searching for flowers, insects and animals along the way. For her it was truly about the journey and the places it took her and that memory is still beautifully fresh in my mind.
I always considered it good fortune that I was, for many years, in sales and was able to travel the back roads of West Virginia and eastern Kentucky. These travels afforded me the opportunity to see places that I have never been and gave me new perspective on an area that I had called my home. Increasingly, I found myself becoming so proud of this beautiful area.
Many years ago, what I would have considered one of my rare finds was my discovery of Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade, Kentucky. Up until that time the only Natural Bridge that I knew of was the one in Virginia that is so famously connected with our first United States President.
So I was not surprised, when I would offer the suggestion of a wonderful place for a weekend visit, that everyone would just assume it was the Virginia location that I was referring to. If you enjoy mountainous, rural and natural scenery I think you might agree that Natural Bridge in Kentucky is much less commercialized and much more peaceful than its Virginia counterpart.
A short drive from the Tri-State area, Natural Bridge is a state resort park that offers a lodge and cabins, making it a perfect weekend retreat. The 35-room lodge books up quickly. However, they have several cabins with fully furnished kitchens and campgrounds if you prefer to go all out outdoors.
Sandstone Arches Restaurant is located in the lodge and offers a menu of fine Southern-style cooking. The fried catfish and chicken are to die for and on some Friday nights they offer a seafood buffet.
What makes Natural Bridge State Resort Park a place you would want to visit is the rock formations. The main attraction at Natural Bridge is the sandstone arch that the park is named for. It’s 65 feet tall, 78 feet long and 30 feet wide. You can reach the top of the arch via several trails or by skylift.
The most direct route to the arch is Trail Number 1. This trail was originally built in the 1930s by members of the Civilian Conservation Corp, a work relief program created for young men during The Great Depression. It’s three quarters of a mile and requires somewhat more exertion. However, there are several places to rest along the way.
A unique feature of this trail is an area known as Fat Man’s Misery. The trail passes through rock that is split in half with a short but narrow staircase leading to it. It’s so narrow and the rock is so tall that it may cause you a bit of breathlessness because it is such a tight squeeze to pass through.
There are other less direct routes where you can climb Devil’s Gulch, a stairway cut in the rock leading you through a passage of sheer rock cliffs, or Balanced Rock trail where you wind your way past a massive boulder sitting precariously balanced on top of another.
The sky lift offers a leisurely ride up the side of the mountain and is ideal if you are unable to steadily walk that far… or if you just don’t want to. I always tell everyone, from someone who is somewhat uncomfortable with heights, that this can be a true thrill ride.
The last part of trip the lift moves up and over a cliff that seems very high. Upon the descent, swinging out over this wall of rock can be quite breathtaking when you are riding in a chair swing with only fold down arms. I happen to love this ride for both the thrill and the ease.
But what awaits at the top is worth whatever the path you take. You can walk across the full span of the arch. I personally find this a bit of a knee knocking experience, but it provides such a panoramic and beautiful view of the surrounding area.
Another path leads you to Lover’s Leap overlook. Yes, my knees become weak here, too, but from this location you have a wonderful photo-worthy view of Natural Bridge off in the distance. There is a path that leads you under the stone arch so you can have a view from beneath that gives you an idea of how truly large, unique and beautiful this structure is, then leaves you questioning how you had the nerve to walk across it in the first place.
The little girl I that I spoke of is, of course, my daughter. I have watched her grow up in this place and fortunately have a few photos, and most importantly memories, to document the times we have spent there with family and friends. In this place we may have taken the same path many times, paths that I have committed to memory, but every journey there was different in its own way yet the destination was always the same.
Natural Bridge State Resort Park is located in Slade, Kentucky. It is approximately a two-and-a-half hour drive from the Charleston area and about two hours from the Huntington area.