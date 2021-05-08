“You have a plan and then the phone rings,” is how Wendy Perrone describes a typical day in the life of a bird rehabilitator. They just never know what a day is going to bring, as injured wildlife do not keep a schedule.
Wendy and her husband, Ron, own and operate Three Rivers Avian Center in southeastern West Virginia. They met at WVU where Ron was a student in forest management and Wendy was a veterinary technician. They both enjoyed working with birds, and in time made the move to southern West Virginia where they established their business — a labor of love that has now lasted for 31 years.
Up a nondescript, dusty gravel road winding along the side of a mountain near Brooks, West Virginia, they built a home and a bird sanctuary overlooking the Sandstone River, where they rehabilitate the birds, then release them back into the wild. Most of these distressed birds come from all over the southern part of the state.
Typically someone will come across an injured bird and contact a local veterinarian who is willing to intake, treat and hold the bird until the Perrones can find transportation to TRAC. When the birds arrive, they are expertly cared for until they have recovered sufficiently to be released back into the wild.
Many of the birds have sustained injury, but a disturbing number exhibit symptoms of lead poisoning. Having always lived in this state, I should have known that this could potentially be a common problem. However, the thought had not crossed my mind until I attended a public TRAC event and Ron spoke of the problem with lead shot.
West Virginia is a state filled with hunters, and sometimes a hunter may not have a clean kill. The animal wanders off to die. Birds eventually feed on the decaying carcass and unwittingly will ingest the lead shot along with the food source. Unfortunately, many birds are poisoned this way. Lead poisoning presents in birds as a loss of appetite, inability to fly, seizures and eventually, death.
If the Perrones receive a bird in time, they immediately begin treatment for lead poisoning and hope for the best in the recovery process. Injuries may include broken wings that are the result of a collision with a car during flight or with a car while feeding on road kill. They have treated birds that have sustained injury from being caught in traps, and even more unfortunately, treated birds that have been purposely injured by human beings.
Many of the birds they rehabilitate are birds of prey — which are the most likely to ingest lead, and water fowl that have been injured. They even treat a struggling song bird every once in a while.
Every so often they will have a bird come to the center whose injuries are too great to allow them to ever be released back to nature. The survivors become ambassadors for TRAC, and receive loving care throughout their lives.
In addition to their care and rehabilitation efforts, the Perrones are also involved in many research and bird-monitoring projects all over the state. One particularly exciting project is the monitoring of eagle nests.
Bald eagles had all but disappeared from West Virginia because of the widespread use of pesticides. Their recovery in West Virginia is mostly attributed to one single action: the ban of an insecticide known commonly as DDT back in the ’70s. In the ’80s, there was one discovered nest in the state — a far cry from the current numbers that indicate there could be anywhere from one to two hundred eagle nests across West Virginia.
Before COVID-19, the Perrones held tours of their facility and it was a wonderful opportunity to see up close some of the birds that reside in our area, and to learn about the way they hunt and live. Recently, they began once again taking their ambassador birds to various locations across the state to educate people about the work of the TRAC.
Twice a year they hold a photography workshop at their facility and they are hopeful they can soon open their doors for public tours once again. To find the calendar of upcoming events or to make a donation, you can access their website at www.tracwv.org or you can find them on Facebook.