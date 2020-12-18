Although it may seem strange, if asked, I would tell you unequivocally that my best and most memorable Christmas was the year when I first learned it wasn’t Santa who delivered those presents under the tree. It would become the Christmas by which all future Christmases would be measured.
That Christmas in the 1950s, my family lived in Erie, Pennsylvania. Erie is a frigid place in winter. The wind blowing off the Great Lake cuts the skin like shards of ice. My childhood memories in Erie are of perpetual snow that lasted from November to April. Although I loved playing outdoors in the snow, Christmas shopping was a test of endurance in the wintry elements. But maybe because of the contrast, home was a special, warm haven, an amnesty from the elements.
I was in the third grade and old enough to begin to doubt the whole Santa legend. After all, how could one man deliver presents to every child on earth? And if the toys were made in his workshop in the North Pole, why did they come in boxes with the names Hasbro and Mattel on them? I had seen the same toys in department stores. I was feeling worldly, mature and clearly too sophisticated for fairy tales about flying reindeer. Yep, the jig was up, and I contemplated daily how to inform my parents that I knew better. But they insisted on perpetuating the charade. They seemed to have bought into the whole myth and I was genuinely concerned that I would disappoint them if I confessed my skepticism.
Christmas was quickly approaching, and one night I was snuggled comfortably in my bed anticipating the Big Day and beginning to drift into sleep, when something suddenly caught my eye. In my bedroom there was an antique chifforobe. As in many older homes of the era, the closets were small and my mother stored off-season clothing in the old chifforobe. Much like what is now referred to as an armoire, it had drawers on the left side and a small closet area for hanging clothes on the right. The front of the closet door was mirrored and an antique key always hung in the lock, although it was never kept locked. That night, the old key wasn’t in its usual place in the chifforobe. Too sleepy to give it much thought, I let the oddity pass. But something seemed astray.
The next day, I tested the door. It was locked. For several nights after climbing into to bed, I stared at the chifforobe and pondered over the mystery. Why was the door locked and where was the key?
As luck would have it, one day my parents announced that they were going to the grocery store and they were allowing me to stay home alone. This rarely happened. After assurances that they would not be gone long, and my response that I would be quite okay, they left. The door had no sooner closed when I leaped into action. I had been gifted with an opportunity to explore my mystery that could not be passed up.
Clear thinking and swift action were essential. It would most likely be my mother who hid the key, so where would she put it? My first instinct was to look in her top dresser drawer where she kept a jewelry box. Into my parents’ bedroom I ran, opened the dresser drawer, checked the jewelry box, and bingo. It had only taken me seconds to find it. Smug with my sleuthing abilities and with the key in hand, I raced directly to the old chifforobe and unlocked the closet door.
There, where there had once been clothing, was a stack of boxes neatly stashed and completely filling the wardrobe. I could see from the labels on the boxes that everything I had wanted for Christmas was there. Bonanza! I had hit the mother lode.
So, there it was. My suspicions were validated. I had uncovered proof that there was no Santa. It was indeed my parents who bought me all those presents, and I had a personal preview of coming attractions. Unfortunately, I couldn’t see everything clearly, just the sides of the boxes. And my desire to get a closer look was overwhelming.
My mind raced. If I wanted to see everything, it would be necessary to take all the boxes out of the chifforobe. But there was much at stake. How much trouble would I be in if I were caught? How disappointed would my parents be? Would the gamble be worth it? This would be a calculated risk, but I decided the answer was yes.
First, time was of the essence. All factors had to be carefully weighed. If Mother were alone at the grocery store, I would have plenty of time because she would insist on comparing prices and check every cut of meat to make sure she was getting the best deal. But Dad was with her and he would impatiently urge her to move along since he didn’t tolerate shopping well. Plus, they had left me alone so their sense of parental responsibility would kick into gear.
Secondly, it was clearly Mother who had stacked the boxes so neatly, so if I removed them, it would be vital to replace them exactly as they had originally been placed in the wardrobe. Otherwise, she would detect any deviation. These issues considered, my plan was initiated and implemented.
Nimbly, rapidly and with my heart pounding, I began with the stack on the left. It would be arranged on my bed in a row with the top gift positioned on the left and each subsequent item placed to the right. The same system was applied to the stack on the right. After I had finished I was able to clearly view everything. There were the games, toys, a doll and the 45-rpm record player, along with the records I wanted. Among a pile of records was the song “Itsy, Bitsy, Teeny Weeny, Yellow Polka Dot Bikini.” I still have that record after all these years.
I indulged myself for a few minutes to savor both my cleverness and the windfall of gifts that were soon to be bestowed upon me. Then I commenced to methodically replacing the boxes exactly as they had been stored. When the task was completed, I quickly returned the key to the jewelry box in the dresser where I found it and awaited the return of my parents. It wasn’t long until they were at the door. I had just made it under the wire.
I nonchalantly greeted them as though nothing out of the ordinary had happened. If there had been an Oscar that year for deceitful children fooling their parents, I was a shoo in. I wisely decided it would be best to just play along with this whole Santa sham this year. After all, I had cunningly unveiled the truth and disclosing what I had done would not likely turn out well.
On Christmas morning, my parents woke me with the news that Santa had come. I displayed the fake enthusiasm necessary under the circumstances and went into the living room to see again all the chifforobe contents I had already thoroughly examined. I displayed the appropriate level of excitement and gratitude for everything Santa had brought. I then finished opening the remainder of the wrapped gifts that were from my parents. Their gifts consisted of the usual mundane pajamas, clothes and socks.
Maybe it was because I already knew what would be under the tree or maybe I was beginning to grow up, but for the first time, the realization hit me. It was a moment of epiphany that struck me with such emotion that it was hard for a 9-year-old child to absorb. It had been my parents who unselfishly bought me those toys and all the toys of previous Christmases, but they took no credit for them. They only placed tags from them on the wrapped gifts, holding items about which they knew I would be less than excited.
I looked at their faces, virtually aglow with sheer joy. They were contented to let me believe the toys were from Santa. They were merely delighted that their little girl had gotten what she wanted. And that seemed to be all that mattered to them. I started to cry. I had to assure my parents they were tears of joy, but in fact I was simply overcome with my new awareness of the love they had shown.
I learned that year the true meaning of Christmas. There in that moment, I witnessed the act of giving with no expectation of recognition or acknowledgement, just for the satisfaction of seeing joy in another person. I never felt more loved than I did that Christmas. My memories of that day are etched in my mind like the icy frost that covered the living room windows that cold morning. The happy expressions on their faces against the glow of the tree lights is imprinted in my memory. It doesn’t get any better than that.
I would not divulge to my parents what happened that Christmas until I was well into adulthood, not because I worried about any repercussions for my misdeeds, but because it was my own unique and personal memory that I was not sure I could adequately describe.
That year set the standard for every Christmas that followed throughout my life. Every year when my family gathers to open exchanged presents, I watch their faces. It’s always there — the look of anticipation to see if the gift they bought would be liked — the joy of giving.
Especially when my own children were small, I would recall that Christmas. Whether waiting in line at a store for the latest Xbox, or sitting up in the wee hours on Christmas Eve putting decals on GI Joe vehicles, or assembling racetracks, the heritage of my Christmases lived in me. I was simply Santa’s surrogate or proxy. And I would give him credit because, after all, their joy on Christmas morning was all that mattered.
Every year when parents watch their children open presents from Santa, or when people donate to homeless shelters, veterans, or animal shelters, that same spirit of giving is there. It is what makes Christmas such a special time of year. Giving brings out the best of us.
The most real things in life are not just what we see, but also what we feel. Now, over 60 years later, I realize maybe I was wrong. Maybe Santa truly does exist, in all of us, every time we give of ourselves, simply for the joy of another person.