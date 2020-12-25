The home in Charleston, where I spent my early years, was 504 Maryland Avenue, straight across the street from Lincoln Elementary School, my school for grades one through six. Both my home and the school building have been torn down.
However, the two churches in that area are still there. Catty-corner across the street from our house was the Methodist church that I attended until I left Charleston when I graduation from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1959. About three houses to the right of our house stood Calvary Baptist Church. We were surrounded by churches.
I want to describe for you one of the sweetest memories of my childhood. That was the annual Christmas program put on by Lincoln Elementary School.
It wasn’t anything radical in those days. Today, it would be radical and unusual, because it was a public school and because the entire script, word for word, was taken out of the biblical account of Jesus’ birth found in Luke, Chapter 2.
Also, the program was not held in the school building but was held each year in the Baptist church across the street from the school. I don’t remember any controversy about a public school having their Christmas program in a church.
It was the exact same program every year. I loved that. If you were in the first grade, you memorized one of the traditional carols, all verses, and that was your part of the program. Each year followed the same pattern, except for the sixth-graders.
You could look forward every year to being in the sixth grade because all the lead parts were given to sixth-graders. Every bit of the Christmas story was acted out with Mary, Joseph, the baby Jesus, the shepherds and the kings. I am sure that someone’s bathrobe was used as a costume.
Picture all the younger children sitting in their places in the pews near the front of the sanctuary. The program begins with the sixth-graders, in white robes, carrying a lighted candle, walking down the aisle singing “Fairest Lord Jesus.”
The march in and walk up where they sit in the adult choir loft in front of everyone. I remember this so well, including the highlight at the end of the program, a solo sang by Nancy Sparkes, “O, Holy Night.”
Why would this particular event be so vivid in my mind? Because something happened to me when I was walking down that aisle singing “Fairest Lord Jesus.”
I remember sensing something that I had never felt before. The only way I can describe it is that I felt God’s presence and touch on my life. That experience has been in my memory all these years.
I am so grateful for the good memories of a school system that allowed us to learn the biblical account of the birth of Jesus, to sing the traditional carols, and to be in a place where I could, as a young child, have a memory of the reality of God in this world.
That memory has always been with me.