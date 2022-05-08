A big deal.
No, that’s not correct—a very big deal!
When I was growing up, over 1,000 people packed the sanctuary of my church. If you arrived late, the ushers would show you to folding chairs in the balcony, every pew already filled to capacity.
Multiple choirs would sing on Sunday morning—the church blessed with a gifted minister of music. I still recall Mr. Ferris’ favorite hymn, “Fairest Lord Jesus,” and how he patiently taught me and the other little children in my group exactly how each vowel should sound.
The choir room sat on the first floor beneath the sanctuary. Wonderfully spacious, it had built-in risers across one side of the room. On the opposite wall, were doors leading to smaller rooms. These were essentially large closets filled with expensive robes. Each choir had its own color. The boys’ choir—a rich blue.
I’ll forever remember that choir singing “The Little Drummer Boy” on Christmas morning—the solo so clear and warm it could have melted the snow outside.
The boys’ choir was quite the rage—touring the state, performing everywhere.
Since this was before the days of church buses, the choir moved in a caravan of mom-driven cars. Mr. Ferris had chosen one mother to take charge of activities—organizing trips, coordinating meals and parties. Her official title was “Choir Mother,” and she was his right arm.
As much as I loved everything about the boys’ choir, my favorite memory from that era was the first night the choirs went Christmas caroling.
I don’t recall the year or my age, but I must have been pretty young—each child in my group was required to move in a twosome unit, holding hands with another child the same age. A very strict rule.
I also don’t know how many kids were there, but it seemed like hundreds to my young mind.
I could raise my chin and look over the sea of heads, watching the moms moving around. What I remember on that winter night, standing there bundled up, my mittened hand steadfastly holding onto another little mittened hand, was watching my mom—the center of attention. Every other mother, whatever they needed, came straight to my mom. She was the Choir Mother.
I was so proud of her. My eyes still glaze with tears when I think of that night, decades ago. Watching her in action. She was a big deal. No, that’s not correct—a very big deal!
Yet, it’s a bittersweet memory.
Why?
My mom is with the Lord. That winter night will always be beautiful to me but tinged with regret—I never told her.
Don’t get me wrong. I have countless memories. She lived her life like the woman in Proverbs. Perhaps your mom did, too.
“She dresses herself with strength…
“She opens her hands to the poor and reaches out her hands to the needy…
“She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue…
“Her children shall rise up and call her blessed…” Proverbs 31:17, 20, 26, 28
There were many wonderful moments I shared with my mom. But, for some reason, this night the choirs went Christmas caroling slipped beneath the radar.
I never told her.
Sunday is Mother’s Day. Countless moms will get chocolate and roses and mom-themed trinkets. But let me give you an additional thought—share the moment you felt most proud of your mom. Or tell her how she changed your life.
Write it down on a card for her to keep.
If you have brothers and sisters, look for photographs and make a trip to somewhere like Office Max, which will bind everything for you.
Don’t type these memories—your handwriting will do just fine.
I see some of you cringing. If the thought of writing is uncomfortable, I have another idea.
Tell her.
Jot down some notes in advance, turn on your phone, and make a TicToc video. Record your gift to her, telling your mom just how much a moment in time meant. Include her in the recording. You don’t have to put it online. Or you could.
Long after the candy and flowers are gone, years from now when those mom-labeled cups and plaques are lost, the memories you share this Sunday shall remain in her heart. What will matter most to your mom is that you thought she was a big deal.
No, that’s not correct.
---a very big deal!
“Her children rise up and call her blessed.” Proverbs 31:28