Without warning, it hit.
First one tear rolled down my cheek, quickly followed by another. Soon, I was in full-blown ugly-cry mode as sobs wracked my body.
I knew that dividing Christmas decorations between two homes was going to be tough — but the past 12 months had brought experiences and events that were infinitely more difficult — and I’d survived them. However, this was not the reaction I expected. Just how does one separate 25 years of holiday memories?
Some things were easy. Marshall commemorative ornament — me. Ohio University — him. Wooden ornaments hand-painted with Mom 40-some odd years ago — me. Hallmark Star Trek decorations — him.
And then there were the family ornaments: the ones with photos of the kids, of us — in decidedly happier times. The mitten ornament with a family of snowpeople, the one I’d purchased months after we’d had our third — and last — child, that mysteriously came back from the store with a fourth “kid,” (“Honey, is there something you’re not telling me?!?”) was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Or, in my case, opened the floodgates.
I tried to stop myself but remembered advice I’d given a friend who’d lost her husband unexpectedly several months earlier. When a wave of grief hits — just let it flow and ride it wherever it takes you. So, I did. Thankfully, I was alone. Well, save for one of the cats who was watching this scene, albeit with his usual indifference, from his perch atop the kitty condo. It was probably the first time I wished we’d had a dog, who would have probably responded with a bit more empathy.
My wave of grief led me to quickly pack up the rest of the boxes and load them in my car. Sorting could happen later — even if it meant bringing things back. I wasn’t going to let this momentary sadness keep me from creating new memories with my kids as we put up a tree in my home.
It was the best thing I could have done. Reaching into one of the boxes, my daughter pulled out another family ornament that I’d overlooked days earlier. She jokingly asked if we could cut it apart. A vision of King Solomon with the two mothers and baby flashed in my head. I said that it wouldn’t be necessary — she could just take it back to her Dad’s, but that I wanted the mitten/snowpeople ornament.
She also helped me decide homes for all of the travel decorations we had accumulated. Interestingly enough, on most of our trips, I’d purchased at least two ornaments. For the trips represented by only one, she and I talked through who should keep it and why. Sharing stories of those vacations, reliving memories with her, helped heal some of my grief.
Still, I was a bit melancholy. This time, I rode that wave of sadness to the local Hallmark, in search of something to commemorate a new beginning, our new normal. Though “Our first Christmas” ornaments are plentiful, Hallmark has yet to offer a “Just Divorced” or something to proclaim “Our last Christmas,” but those really weren’t what I wanted.
Then, I spotted it. Although I’m certain this decoration was designed to celebrate adoption, it truly fit. Last year, when we told the kids of our plans to separate, we assured them that we were “still a family, even if we are living in different places.” The silver snowflake with a heart suspended in the center celebrates a “Forever Family.”
Holding back tears, I bought two.