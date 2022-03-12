Releases
Patricia Hopper Patteson of Morgantown has released “Cupid’s Strings.” This Valentine’s Day romance tells the story of Prudence and Sebastian. What happens when two people have sworn off love, but Cupid has other plans? The book is available on Amazon.
Jeremy D. Adkins from Matewan has released “The Circle.” This thriller tells the story of Molly, her imprisonment, and fight for her life. When Molly realizes she’s not just a prisoner, but in “the circle” she’ll face her worst nightmares. Will she find the strength to get free and just how far will she have to go to gain that freedom? “The Circle” is available on Amazon.
E. Elizabeth Watson of Hedgesville has released “The Cowboy’s Texas Rose.” This is the first book of The Dixons of Legacy Ranch and tells the story of Rosalinda, Toby and the ranch that brings them together. Rose is too busy with her son, who has special needs, and her career as an archaeologist to give in to Toby’s flirting. What’s a cowboy to do to win the lady’s heart and trust? Find it on Amazon.
Events
March’s Writers Can Read features Eric Douglas, author of a long list of novels including “Held Hostage,” and Stephen Haggerty, author of the book “Call Me Norman” about Norman Rockwell. Writers Can Read is held the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Visitor’s Center at Heritage Station in Huntington. For more information see their Facebook page.
There will be a book signing event on August 6 at the West Virginia State Penitentiary. “Locked Up in WV” will feature several WV writers signing their books. Stay tuned for more information here as the event draws closer.
Martha Hoy will be at Taylor Books in Charleston on March 12 at 6 p.m. signing her book “Enjoy the Journey: How a nurse from West Virginia became known as Mother Martha in Uganda.”
Kirk Judd will be presenting a workshop, “Giving Voice to Place” at the Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia at Duquesne University in Pittsburg on March 11 and 12. Other W.Va. writers including Ginny Fite, Lee Doty, Pam Clark and Alan Gibson will also be presenters.
News
Matt Browning author of “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide” is going to be a guest at the first ever Golden Girls fan convention. The convention will be in Chicago in April.
Casey Bond has signed a deal with one of Russia’s largest publishing houses to publish her YA Fantasy book, “House of Eclipses.” The book will be translated, published, and distributed to bookstores within Russia in late 2022.
Awards
Carling McManus was recently announced as the recipient of a prestigious international poetry prize. Her poem, “Something Living,” was selected by Carve Magazine, a print and digital publication with global readership, as the winner of their annual prose and poetry contest.