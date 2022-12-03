Releases
35th Star Publishing is a small press based in Charleston focusing on non-fiction. They have recently released the following books:
- “Historic Mills of West Virginia” by Tracy Lawson with Elmer Napier. This book features more than 100 illustrations, regional and county maps with locations marked and QR codes that give instant access to driving directions.
- “A Constant Reminder to All: Stonewall Jackson, the Lost Cause, and the Making of a West Virginia Idol” by Steven Cody Straley from Wayne County. When Jackson died in 1863, there was little sympathy for him in the new Mountain State. After all, West Virginia was born out of opposition to the Confederacy. Jackson’s own sister preferred that he was dead rather than serving in a rebellion. Yet over the next century and a half, West Virginia’s attitude toward its controversial son changed. Today, many residents celebrate him as one of the state’s greatest historical icons.
- “The Battle of Hurricane Bridge” by Philip Hatfield. The March 28, 1863, battle at Hurricane Bridge directly contributed to the Union army maintaining control of the James River & Kanawha Turnpike, a key supply line, and enabled Federal control of the Kanawha Valley for the remainder of the war.
Other releases by area authors
- Paul Lubaczewski of Mercer County has released “Like a Ton of Bricks.” This Urban/Humorous fantasy book tells the story of Brick — akind, normal guy who also works for the mob as an enforcer. When his girlfriend is kidnapped and taken away, how far will Brick go to save her and who will he encounter along the way? Aliens, mad scientists? The book is available at Barnes and Noble.
- Raine Fielder of Mason County has released “Cicatrix.” This is a collection of short stories and poems and is available on Amazon.
- Marly Hazen Ynigues of Morgantown has released “Christmas Eve in the Mountain State.” This is the original WV pun book and is available at wvramparts.com.
- Heather Day Gilbert of Summers County is releasing “Roast Date” which is book seven in the Barks & Beans Cafe cozy mystery series. Welcome to the Barks & Beans Cafe, a quaint place where folks pet shelter dogs while enjoying a cup of java...and where murder sometimes pays a visit. The book will be available on Amazon and at Tamarack.
Author spotlight
Hannah Linder of central West Virginia has released “Beneath His Silence,” a gothic style regency romance that tells the story of Ella Pemberton, who must go under cover as a governess to learn the truth and expose the man who killed her sister. Will she fall prey to the same fate as her sister?
Hannah has won several Selah Awards. The Selah awards are given annually to writers within the Christian publishing industry. She is a member of the American Christian Fiction Writers and has her own graphic design business specializing in professional book cover design. She can be found at hannahlinderdesigns.com and at hannahlinderbooks.com.
Event
Booktenders in Barboursville is having a Giving Tree where people can purchase books for kids in Cabell County public schools. To purchase a book, you can call the store or — better yet — give them a visit and purchase something for yourself and the people on your gift list.
Awards
Heather Day Gilbert is a finalist for the ECPA Christy Award, November 2022 (Short Form Category)