M. Lynne Squires of Scott Depot has released “The View from My Cup — Musings of a (coffee) Drinker.” This memoir is a collection of Squires’ popular posts from her blog. Her posts are always entertaining, thoughtful and well written. I always look forward to reading them. The book is available directly from her at mlynne.com or from Amazon.
Leaona Luxx of Man, West Virginia, has been busy. She has a romance story in the new anthology “Unexpected Ever After,” which became a USA Today best seller — making her a USA Today Best Selling Author. In addition, she’s releasing the audio book of her romance novel “Cherry Grove.”
Michael Brookshire of Charleston is releasing “The Persimmon Tree Narrative.” It’s a fiction with a sub-genre of humor. It’s the story of a man, a talking tree, and their conversations on everything from football to hurricane-suppression systems. Serious conversations are made funny as Mike learns about easier living from his supra-human mentor. It’s available on Amazon, BookBaby bookstore, Barnes and Noble, Target and Walmart.
Dr. Forrest Roth, a professor of English at Marshall University, has released “Skeletal Lights From Afar.” The collection of miniature tales and poetic prose is available on Amazon.
Timothy Huguenin of Elkins has a short story out in “Night Terrors Volume 21.” The story is “What Grows Underneath Ends in Silence.” He is also releasing “Unknowing I Sink.” In this story, Julian’s summer job working for an eccentric recluse turns out to be more than he signed on for. I’ve read this story and it delivers all the things you look for in a horror story. Huguenin is an excellent horror writer, and his stories always leave me spooked — which I love. It’s available in eBook and paperback.
Hubert Mullins of Welch has released a new horror novel “Blood and Salt.” I’m excited about this one. It reworks the story of the Titanic, but in Mullins’ version, vampires roam the ship. It’s available on Amazon.
L. Scott Briscoe of Danville is releasing “99 Legal Tips” in November. These humorous-but-sadly-true stories are a must read. It can be preordered from Amazon.
West Virginia author Storm Young is releasing a novel based in Tyler County. “The Final Secret: A West Virginia Mystery” tells the story of generational mysteries and the people who try to solve them. When Jessica Bloomer thinks she might have the key to unlocking the secrets, she must decide whether it’s worth her life. The book is available on Amazon.
Ginny Fite of Harpers Ferry has released “The Physics of Things.” This coming-of-age fiction novel tells the story of Irene Fermi, who, at the end of her life, takes a look back to unravel the knotted relationship she had with her mother. The book is available at sunburypress.com.
Caitlyn Pace, a sophomore at Marshall, has released “Mumblings.” This novel contains 13 horror and dark-fiction stories centered around West Virginia folklore and other disastrous tales from the Mountain State. Ranging from cryptids, such as the Mothman and the Snarly Yow, to personal ghost stories, “Mumblings” has it all.
John Brown of Charleston has collaborated with media executive and broadcaster Burke Allen to release the audio version of Brown’s second novel “Augie’s World.” This novel of family and war along with the audio version is available on Amazon.
Events
David Mould will appear at the Kanawha County Library from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The title of the event is “The Borders of Our Minds,” and Mould will discuss his book “Postcards from the Borderlands” and how there are all kinds of borders, both physical and mental. You can register at https:www.kcpls.org/event/national-novel-writing-month-borders-our-minds-david-mould. A Zoom option is also available.
The WV Writers Fall Conference is set for 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library. Registration is now open to both members and nonmembers. Find more information at wvwriters.org.
Several writers with West Virginia-based Headline Books will attend the Southern Christmas Show in November in Charlotte, North Carolina. Check out southernchristmasshow.com for more details.
Writers Can Read is held the third Monday of each month at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station in Huntington. November’s guests are Meredith Sue Willis and Mary Barbara Moore. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
The A.E. Stringer Visiting Writer’s Series will present Marshall University professors Tony Viola and Forrest Roth at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, in the Memorial Student Center. Visit their Facebook page for more information.
Events at Cicada Books in Huntington during November
Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m.: Tasty Reads Book Club — The last meeting of the Tasty Reads Book Club for 2022 will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. The group will discuss “Taste: My Life through Food,” by Stanley Tucci.
Nov. 12, 6 p.m.: “Mumblings” Launch Party with Author Caitlyn Pace & The Henlo Press. The evening will include an author reading, snacks, drinks and more.
Nov. 15, 6 p.m.: “Eerie Appalachia” Author Event with Mark Muncy. Join horror and science-fiction author Muncy as he discusses and signs his latest book, “Eerie Appalachia: Smiling Man Indrid Cold, the Jersey Devil, the Legend of Mothman and More.”
... Club — the November meeting of Based on a Book ... Club will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The group will discuss “The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder” by Charles Graeber. Read the book, watch the Netflix film or do both. All are welcome. A limited number of copies are available at the store or you can order online at bookshop.org/shop/cicada to ship directly to your home. Join the group: facebook.com/groups/basedonabookclub.
The new nonprofit is committed to broadening access to authors, illustrators, and books for young people in Hardy, Hampshire, Grant, Mineral, and Pendleton counties. WordPlay is one of nine bookstores nationwide, and the only bookstore in West Virginia, to receive generous funding from a national philanthropic organization to support the nonprofit’s launch.
Projects underway include author visits to area schools, where students will receive free copies of each author’s book, as well as Book and a Movie Nights at WordPlay, where youth who attend can choose free books to take home with them.