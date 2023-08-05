Brandon Wills of Culloden has released a sci fi/horror novel, “The Ouija Board Said It Was Hungry: And Other Stories." The book contains 40 tales of darkness, thrill, and the struggles of life. It is available on Amazon or from Wills directly by emailing Brandon.wills@outlook.com.
“The Ouija Board Said It Was Hungry: And Other Stories” by Brandon Wills of Culloden.
“The Promise of Plague Wolves" by Coy Hall of Huntington.
“Flora Finds Fall" by Colleen Driscoll of Bridgeport.
“Death and Back" by Douglas M. Dubrish, originally from Fairdale, West Virginia.
“A Brilliant Light" by Rebecca Leasure of Huntington.
Coy Hall of Huntington is releasing “The Promise of Plague Wolves.” This horror novel is set in Austria in 1686. Two plagues rage. One plaque is a known, the other mysterious with origins in the occult. It ravages the mind and consumes the soul. Will a famed occultist and investigator find the source of plague or will he be consumed?
Colleen Driscoll of Bridgeport has released “Flora Finds Fall.” This children’s picture book was created using nature specimens: pinecones, seedpods, acorns, weeds, flowers, moss, leaves, pumpkin remnants, nuts, etc. The main character Flora wants to play, but her friends are too busy. As Flora discovers clues that a colder season is approaching, she finds her own signs of fall. The book can be purchased on Amazon or from Driscoll cdriscollauthor@yahoo.com or send a message on her website: https://cdriscollauthor.wixsite.com/colleendriscoll/contact.
Joy Held of Parkersburg has released “Writer Wellness Workbook: A Guided Workbook and Journal to Accompany Writer Wellness, A Writer’s Path to Health and Creativity.” This self-help book is available from the publisher WV Based Headline Books or any local bookstore. It can also be purchased on Amazon, Barnes and Noble or directly from Held at writerwellness@gmail.com.
Lee E.E. Stone of Charleston has released “Episode One: Of Men, Who Were Also Monsters (Alex J. Hunter vs. the Devil Lords of the Ember Crown Book 1).” This dark fantasy, weird speculative fiction, horror novel is the story of a haunted, cursed bounty hunter, and his motley crew of misfits, that go up against a demonic entity linked to a mysterious new drug called Necropia, that endangers not only humankind but also the mythical beings living amongst us. It is available from Amazon.
Marshall University graduate Anghus Houvouas has teamed up with Sarah Hutchins to release their book “Forever Lost at Sea.” This is the first book in a series and tells the story of Charles Wickham, a journalist in the Pacific Northwest during the early years of the 20th century on the hunt for a good story. When he encounters a mysterious Japanese sailor with tales of a serpent-like beast sinking ships, he charters a boat and a crew to journey into perilous waters in search of the legendary Ryujin – a deadly and mythical creature from the pages of Japanese mythology. It is available on Amazon.
Douglas M. Dubrish, formerly of Fairdale, West Virginia, has released “Death and Back.” The novel unveils the extraordinary journey of a young boy who transcended the threshold of death. By recounting his experience, Dubrish invites us to contemplate the profound possibilities that lie ahead, fostering empathy and providing reassurance that life continues to unfold beyond the boundaries we perceive. Available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo and others.
Rebecca Leasure of Huntington has released “A Brilliant Light.” This children’s book brings the birth of Jesus to life for young readers. It is available at local bookstores or on Amazon.
Ashley Stennett of Scott Depot invites readers on an unforgettable journey through the mystical heart of Appalachia with the release of his new book, “Haunted Tales From Appalachia: Ghosts, Spirits and Other Strange Happenings From the Hills and Hollows.” This collection of spine-tingling stories offers an immersive exploration of the haunted folklore and unexplained mysteries that have shrouded the Appalachian region for centuries. It is available on Amazon.
Huntington native and professional fishing guide Steven Paul has released his debut novel “Next Level Musky Fishing.” The book is available exclusively through The Musky Shop (www.muskyshop.com).
Michael D. O’ Kelly of Clarksburg has released “Indigo’s Umbrella: A Storied Birth of the Rainbow.” This children’s book is the story of Grandpa telling his grandchildren how rainbows came to be. It is available on Amazon.
Bookstore news
Booktenders in Barboursville invites you to join them on Aug. 19 as they celebrate Bookstore Romance Day.
Cicada Books and Coffee in Huntington offers the following events in August:
Aug. 28, 6:30 p.m.: Tasty Reads Book Club returns after a brief hiatus on a new day — 6:30 p.m. on the last Monday of each month. For the August meeting, the club will discuss Viola Shipman’s “The Recipe Box,” in honor of “Read a Romance Month.” A limited number of copies are still available for purchase at the store. Orders can also be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. This will be a potluck-style meeting. Feel free to bring a snack or just come hungry! For updates, visit facebook.com/groups/tastyreadsbookclub.
J.D. Wilson of Beckley received Third Place in the 2023 WV Writers Annual Writers Competition, Emerging Prose category for the short story, “The Reunion.”
Events
On Aug. 19, the Clarksville Library Author Series will feature award-winning author Colleen Driscoll, who will give a two-hour presentation discussing the topic Marketing Your Story. Learn different ways you can use to market yourself and your book. For more information visit https://clarksburglibrary.org/events/marketing-my-story
News
Blackwater Press has had three of its books listed in the top four best sellers for May and June by Small Press Distribution. They are “The Marriage: The Mahlers in New York” by Joseph Horowtiz; “The Flounder” by John Fulton; “Anangokaa” by Cameron Alam
Author spotlight
Brandon Wills is a horror writer from Culloden. I interviewed him about his writing and his book “The Ouija Board Said It Was Hungry: And Other Stories”.
A:. My book is a collection of 40 short stories I wrote over 10 years. Most of them are horror, but some are sci-fi and general fiction. There are ghost stories, supernatural thrillers, sci-fi horror, many jump scares, and stories that may induce nightmares.
Q: What motivated you to write it?
A: I’ve wanted to put this together for a long time. After having many of my stories adapted for podcasts over the years, I tried to compile them. Many people love short fiction, including me. The real inspiration was when I bought a collection of Ray Bradbury stories that spanned all the various genres he had done over his career. I’m not nearly on his level, but I wanted to produce something similar.
Q: What kind of research went into your book?
A: I spent quite a lot of time looking into what stories people liked the most, how other authors compiled their collections, and a lot of time looking into software to compile them. As for research into each story, that would take an entire book for that.
Q: What was your favorite part of writing this book?
A: I love writing short stories, but the most fun I had was looking back at all these stories. Quite a few of them I had completely forgotten about, to be honest. I had to rewrite some of them because they had only been edited once, if even that. I had thought about splitting this collection into two volumes, but I ultimately decided to make it a complete collection instead. I thought, “Why have people buy two books when you could make them into one?”
Q: What are you reading now?
A: I’m reading a short-story compilation by my friend Nick Roberts called “It Haunts The Mind: And Other Stories.” Nick is a fantastic author, and I highly suggest checking out his books!
Q: What does it mean to you to be promoting your book as a local author?
A: My main goal as a writer is to eliminate the stigma associated with West Virginia. We aren’t dumb hillbillies. Our storytelling genes go back hundreds of years, and we still love to tell them. There are stories of all kinds floating around people’s families, and I suggest writing those down before they are forgotten forever.
Q: Are you working on anything new?
A: I’m working on a horror novel based on the true crime case from West Virginia about the Sodder family, whose children mysteriously disappeared after a house fire. It will go into why the family in my book disappeared and uncover some secrets that their town desperately tried to keep buried.
Q: Do you have a favorite story from your book?
A: I think the one I’m most attached to is the eponymous story “The Ouija Board Said It Was Hungry.” That story required the most time and research I’ve done for a short story thus far. It involved a lot of research into Japanese culture and their views on the spiritual world. It was very eye-opening and fascinating to me. It’s astounding how other cultures around the world look at the afterlife.