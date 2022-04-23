Releases
Neema Avashia formerly of Cross Lanes has released “Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place”. The lessons she learned in childhood about race and class, gender and sexuality continue to inform the way Avashia moves through the world today: how she loves, how she teaches, how she advocates, how she struggles. The book is available on Amazon and at Taylor Books.
Mike Mallow of Pendleton County is releasing “Burning Without Knowing” this month. A follow-up to 2020’s “In the Country Dark”, it focuses on a college student, Shawna Newfarmer, whose life is turned upside down after she discovers her father runs a criminal organization on the verge of collapse. He sends her on a desperate mission to search for the reclusive crime boss, El Oscuro. What she finds in eastern West Virginia is a vacuum being filled by corrupt officials, vengeful mothers and a secretive journalist who holds the key to it all. I’ve read this one and I highly recommend it. It’s available on Amazon and at a few select WV bookstores.
C. Becker of Harrison County is releasing a romantic suspense “Saving Euphoria” on May 9. Hailey Langley and her children struggle to cope with the shocking and mysterious death of her husband, Mark. Her teenaged son is rebelling, and Hailey is dealing with physical and mental challenges as well. Tom Parker, Hailey’s former partner from the Special Crimes Agency, comes back into her life. He warns her to trust no one even as he tries to rekindle the flame that connects them. The book is available at The Wild Rose Press, Amazon, iTunes, B&N, Kobo all major retailers.
Jeni Conrad of Barboursville has released a YA Paranormal book, “Don’t Haunt Ghosts”. Everybody seems to want something from Hanna, especially dead people. She tries to ignore their overwhelming pleas for help and live a normal life, but when she starts high school she can’t avoid the ghost haunting her history class. He lectures so loudly, he makes focus nearly impossible and passing the class even more difficult. Then she meets Brandon, a skater kid from the 90s who only seems to want companionship. The difference is refreshing but has her wondering what he’s hiding about his past. The book is available on Amazon.
Diane Tarantini of Morgantown has released “The Brave Knight”. This juvenile fiction book teaches kids about bullying and grooming by predators to gain their trust and sometimes even that of their families. It teaches them to use their voices and speak up when something makes them uncomfortable. The book is available on Amazon.
Hiram Bertoch of Charleston has released “Apollo Salvatoir: Shā-Shû The Dragon”. This coming-of-age saga follows the lives of two children as they discover their destinies. It’s available on Amazon.
Roxanne Greening of Walker has released “Finding Mila”. This contemporary romance tells the story of Mila and Barrett and asks the question, on the darkest of nights can you still see the stars? The book is available on Amazon.
Joy Callaway, who is attending Marshall, is releasing her book “The Grand Design” in May. This novel is based on the true story of famed designer Dorothy Draper and is a moving tale of one woman’s quest to transform the walls that hold her captive. It’s available at several local bookstores, Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.
Jim Antonini of Morgantown has released “Like Falling from an Airplane”. This contemporary fiction tells the story of a social misfit and small-time criminal who unexpectedly falls in love with his successful brother’s new bride. Will he be able to prove his worth to her, changing their lives forever? It’s available on Amazon.
Breanna Leslie of Point Pleasant has released two stories on Kindle Vella, “Stix” and “Serial Fiction”. “Stix” tells the story of four brothers who set out to build a lumber company in a rural region of Appalachia. With monsters lurking in the forest and a new worker that doesn’t respect tradition and superstition, will the rest of the town have to pay for his disrespect? “Serial Fiction” is the story of a housewife who turns to marijuana to cope with the realities of her life.
Diana Brown’s book “Red Lamb and the Two Side Posts” is now available online. It can be purchased at Walmart, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
Author Spotlight
Kacy Harmon of Berkeley County has written “My West Virginia Adventure Journal”. This journal is geared towards children and families and contains things to do in all 55 counties and has space for the kids to write about their journeys. Harmon, a 5th grade teacher at Mill Creek Intermediate, says her love of West Virginia led her to write the book. Inspired by a gift set she put together for her cousin’s new baby she created the journal in hopes that it would inspire families to make memories as they explore. Harmon says, “I hope families make memories as they unplug, get outdoors and spend time together. There are many people who haven’t seen beyond their home county so I hope this encourages West Virginians and non-West Virginians to see what an amazing state WV really is”. The book is available on Amazon.
Events
Diane Tarantini will be featured at the OverTheEdge fundraiser event on April 23, 2022 in Morgantown in the morning, and at the Monongalia County Child Advocacy Center in the afternoon on April 23, 2022.
C. Becker will be having a book launch on May 15 at the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church (1 John Calvin Dr., Bridgeport, WV) from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Books will be available for signing.
May’s Writers Can Read will feature Tim Hugenin and Jeffery Mangus. WCR is held the 3rd Monday of each month at the Visitors Center at Heritage Station in Huntington. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Neema Avashia will be doing a book signing at Taylor Books on April 19 from 6-7 p.m.
Bookstore News
Booktenders WV will be opening soon in Barboursville. They already have a lot of great events planned so check out their website and Facebook page to keep up to date. In addition to lots of great books, they will also have stationery and delicious drinks.
Conferences
WV Writer’s Annual Summer Conference will be held June 10 – 12 at Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley. Lots of amazing speakers will be presenting sessions on poetry, fiction, graphic novels, publishing choices, finishing your book, and successful writing. Eric Eyre, the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Investigative Reporting recipient, will be the keynote speaker. Visit the WV Writers website for more information.
Cathy Teets of Terra Alta and president of Headline Books will be doing pitch sessions and panel sessions on publishing at the Penn Writers Conference May 13 – 15 in Lancaster, Penn. This conference is a wonderful resource for writers and authors. They can meet agents, editors, publishers, NYT Best Selling Authors and attend workshops to help improve their craft and careers.
Awards
Eliot Parker formerly of Huntington, won second place for thriller novel at the 2022 annual BookFest Book Awards for his novel “A Final Call”. In addition, DE MODE Magazine named the book one of the 10 best books to read this summer.