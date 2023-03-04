Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Releases

  • Lisa McCombs of Monongah, West Virginia, has released “Letters to the Monster.” McCombs shares her personal stories of living with multiple sclerosis. It is available on Amazon.
  • Breanna Leslie of Mason County has released a new horror book “Stix.” The book is a retelling of a family’s history rooted in Pocahontas County. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Apple Books and Counterpoint Cooperative.
  • Lynn Broder of Kanawha County has released a new book “365 Days of Autism.” Her 10-year-old son, Owen, has autism and, in the book, Broder shares their daily journey through challenges and victories. Its available on Amazon.
  • Dan LeRoy of Harrison County has released a new book, “Dancing to the Drum Machine.” This nonfiction book tells the history of drum machines and electronic percussion. LeRoy interviewed more than 130 musicians, producers, inventors, and electronic music pioneers. The forward was written by Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online retailers.

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.

