R.L. Joey Johnson of Hurricane has released “From Mountains to Deserts: A Weekender's War." This memoir contains short stories of Johnson’s deployment to Iraq War as a member of the WV National Guard. It is available from Amazon.
Robin Holmes from Rand has released “Always a Daughter -- Finding My Way Home to My Father." This spiritual self-discovery book tells the story of Holmes' personal journey to discovering her rightful place as a daughter of God. It is available on Amazon.
Melody Pittman and Angela Richards, both West Virginia natives, have released “100 Things to Do in West Virginia Before You Die." The book is available on Amazon or at many local bookstores.
Ben Adducchio of New York has released “Black Diamond Dreams." This family drama/sports novel is set in 1940s West Virginia and tells the story of a young Italian American who is expected to follow his family into the coal mines. He, however, wants to become a professional baseball player. He’ll learn that it's never easy to chase your greatest dreams. The book is available on Amazon.
E.R. Munley of Martinsburg is releasing “The Mending of Severed Magic." This young adult/urban fantasy is the second book in The Statera Cycle series. It features multiple narrators but focuses on two women from different magical and cultural backgrounds trying to rebuild an ancient artifact (Statera) that will bring balance to the universe and its magic. The first book in the series, "The Price of Broken Magic," was released in 2022.
Aaron Cook of Waverly, Ohio, has released a collection of 23 short horror stories called “Scream if You Are Having Fun” that take place in Appalachia. The book is available on Amazon.
Danny Kuhn, formerly of Cool Ridge, is releasing an illustrated memoir “Not a Dog Person.” It tells the story of Kuhn’s living with a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel while not being a dog person. The drawings depicting his doggie dilemma are an homage to those by the late humorist James Thurber in The New Yorker. This small book is fun for both adults and children and is as poignant as it is humorous. It is available on Amazon.
Ginny Fite of Harpers Ferry has released “A MILLION WAYS: Stories of Motherhood." This women’s anthology contains 12 stories that run the scale of human emotions from the triumph of a contemporary mother carving her own path to the heartbreak of a Depression-era woman's sacrifices. The book is available in eBook and print at Amazon, B&N, Kobo, and Apple.
Richard Hartman of Kanawha County has released “A Night in the Woods and Other Absurdities." It is a collection of humorous short stories about Hartman’s misadventures growing up and living in West Virginia. Included is the true story of how the first African lion acquired by the National Zoo was born in Alderson, West Virginia. It is available at bookstores in Huntington and Charleston as well as on the author’s website, booksbyhartman.com.
John Kincaid of Putnam County has released his latest novel “Stranger Stories." This fiction nostalgia and/or paranormal book tells the story of a mysterious old vagabond with amnesia who meets a 12-year-old genius. The story is set in 1961 rural West Virginia. It can be found on Amazon.
J.D. Wilson of Beckley has released “Hallucina." The collection of short stories -- horror, science fiction, and literary fiction (including some West Virginia-themed stories) is available on Amazon.
Jonathan Fredrick, formerly of Huntington, has released three books -- “Cash City," “Hum Little Birdie," and “Bad Men Will Come." The crime/thriller books are part of his Cain City Novel series and tell the story of a West Virginia private investigator named Nick Malick. The series is available on Amazon.
Raine Fielder of Gallipolis Ferry has released “A Seeing Place." The romantic comedy is a Kindle Vella production with episodes released bi-weekly. It tells the story of Gwen, an actress who gave up her Hollywood dreams to return home to London to only be roped into doing her friend's play. The play is an adaption of Beauty and the Beast, except this “beast” is more of a Prince Charming.
London Blue of St. Albans has released “The Tibbar." This middle-grade dark fiction tells the story of the Tibbar, a creature known to absorb bullies. The book is available on Amazon or autographed copies can be ordered by contacting the author at wvlondonblue@gmail.com.
The West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council is commemorating the 25th anniversary of “On the Outside." The first publication in 1998 coincided with the closure of West Virginia's last institution for people with developmental disabilities. The book, which contains stories of people who had been deinstitutionalized and graciously shared their histories with a small team of writers, was edited by Julie Pratt. The book is available on Amazon.
Russell W. Johnson, a Charleston native and WVU alumnus who previously won the West Virginia Writer’s Pearl S. Buck Award, as well as the Edgar Awards’ Robert L. Fish prize for his short stories, is releasing his first novel, a mountaineer mystery titled “The Moonshine Messiah.” The story is set in a highly fictionalized version of the southern West Virginia coalfields, and features Sheriff Mary Beth Cain, who has previously appeared in some of Johnson’s short stories. The book is available on Amazon.
Bookstore news
Cicada Books in Huntington will host the following events:
Tasty Reads Book Club's May meeting will be held on Monday, May 1, at 6:30 p.m. The group will discuss "Dial A for Aunties" by Jesse Q. Sutanto. A limited number of copies are available for purchase at the store. Orders can also be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. For updates, visit www.facebook.com/groups/tastyreadsbookclub.
Melody Pittman, author of “100 Things to Do in West Virginia before You Die” will sign copies from 4-5 p.m. on May 7.
Based on a Book ... Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, to discuss Shakespeare's "Macbeth." Read the book, watch one of the adaptations or do both. All are welcome! You can order a copy online at bookshop.org/shop/cicada to ship directly to your home. Join the Facebook group to stay up-to-date: facebook.com/groups/basedonabookclub.
International bestselling author and West Virginia native Joy Callaway ("The Grand Design," "Secret Sisters" and "The Fifth Avenue Artists Society") returns to Cicada Books & Coffee on Wednesday, May 24, for a reading and signing of her new novel, "All the Pretty Places."
The May meeting of Cicada's Shelf Improvement Book Club is set for Tuesday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. The book is '"What My Bones Know" by Stephanie Foo. Limited copies are available at the store. Additional copies can be purchased through https://bookshop.org/shop/cicada.
Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown hosts the After Dark Book Club. They meet the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Casey Bond of Milton has been nominated for Author of the Year, Best YA Book, Best Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book, and Best Book Bestie Duo for the 2023 Once Upon a Book Awards.
Alma Katsu’s book “The Fervor” has been nominated for three awards: the Stoker and the Locus awards for best horror, and best hardcover novel by International Thriller Writers.
Carl Parsons was chosen by the editors of Spillwords Press as their Contributor of the Year for 2023 for the serialized chapters of the novel "Locust Hill," set in West Virginia.
Randi Ward was awarded the Nadia Christensen Prize for translating Kim Simonsen's poetry collection, “What good does it do for a person to wake up one morning this side of the new millennium, 2013” from the Faroese. Deep Vellum will publish the collection in late 2024. The current issue of Scandinavian Review features her translation work in connection with the Nadia Christensen Prize.
Conference
WV Writers will host its annual conference the weekend of June 10 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley, West Virginia. Presenters include Barbara Minney, Casey Bond, Doug Van Gundy, Larry Thacker, Meredith Sue Willis, and 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction finalist Lee Martin. There will also be workshops on Saturday for writers ages 21 and younger. Information can be found at wvwriters.org. The conference is open to all.
Workshops
Noted West Virginia poet Kirk Judd will present a discussion and interactive creative writing workshop at 6:30 p.m. on May 2 at West Edge Factory in Huntington. For more information visit their Facebook page.
Connie Kinsey of Cabell County will conduct a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on May 16 at Booktenders in Barboursville. The workshop “Provoked to Write: The Power of the Prompt” will explain how prompts work and why they work to get you writing. No matter your genre, prompts can help jumpstart your project. For more information, contact Connie at c_kinsey@frontier.com, https://facebook.com/ConnieKinseyWriter or https://wvfurandroot.com
Readings and signings
Laura Treacy Bentley will be a featured author in Dublin, Ohio, on Aug. 4-6 at the Irish Authors Corner at the Dublin Irish Fest. She will be presenting and signing her books.
Sarah Blizzard Robinson from Wheeling will be a featured author at The Nix Center in Fairhope, Alabama, from 10 a.m. until noon on May 23. She will present a workshop on becoming self-published.
Tony Viola of Huntington will be at the Wheeling Reads Series at noon on May 23. His book “All Lies Begin with Truth” will be the topic of discussion. The event will be held at the Ohio County Public Library in Wheeling.