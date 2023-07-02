Heather Day Gilbert of Summers County is releasing “To Calm A Storm.” This Viking-era historical novel is the second in Gilbert’s Tavland Vikings series. It is available on Amazon.
The West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council has released a 25th Anniversary Kindle e-book edition of “On the Outside: Extraordinary People in Search of Ordinary Lives.” The book offers first-hand accounts from people about what it was like to live in institutions and how their lives have changed since returning to the community. The Kindle book is on Amazon and the print edition can be purchased online from the WV Book Company.
J.D. Byrne of Scott Depot has released “Heroes of the Empire.” This Fantasy/Steampunk novel tells the story of a world falling apart and a man trying to ensure those he loves are safe. This is the thrilling conclusion to the Unari Empire Trilogy. The books are available on Amazon and at Cicada Books in Huntington.
William McCallister of St. Albans has released “STUPID ENGLISH Due Knot Weight Two Bye This Book.” This humor/language novel is a humorous look at the English language. It is available on Amazon.
Vicki Johnson has released “Molly’s Tuxedo.” Molly’s school picture day is coming up, and she wants to have a perfect portrait taken to hang on their wall. Her mom has picked out a nice dress for her, but Molly knows from experience that dresses are trouble. They have tight places and hard-to-reach zippers, and worst of all, no pockets! Luckily, she has the perfect thing to save picture day — her brother’s old tuxedo!
Diana Johnson of Bridgeport has released “The Value of Miss M”. This contemporary fiction book tells the story of the unlikely friendship between Melinda, a thirty-something queen of the do-over, and Miss M, the saucy 89-year-old matriarch of the wealthy family who runs the Cleveland Business Academy, the trade school Melinda attended years ago and at which she now finds herself teaching...temporarily. The book is available on Amazon and exclusively at Argo Books in Buckhannon.
Derek Coleman of Putnam County has released “Daddy’s Girl.” This crime fiction is the 10th book in his Dean and Steph detective series based on the Tri-State area. It’s the story of a girl who grew up thinking theirs was a single-parent family until one day she learns she does have a daddy. Not only that, he’s a famous movie star. Things start to go badly when she sets out to meet him.
Ashley Belote of Terra Alta is releasing a new picture book, “Witch and Wombat.” Wilma, a young witch, cannot wait to get her very first cat! But when the pet store is fresh out of kittens, Wilma brings home...a wombat?! What a CAT-astrophe! A wombat is nothing like a cat, but maybe if Wilma puts cat ears on the little critter, no one will notice (spoiler alert: they do). The book is available anywhere books are sold and at all indie bookstores.
Les O’Dell of Marion County has released “Old Man of the Mountain: The West Virginia Bigfoot.” O’Dell is a Bigfoot researcher and co-founder of West Virginia Cryptids and Strange Encounters. He has compiled interviews with folks from all over West Virginia who have encountered the Old Man of the Mountain. The book is available on Amazon, at the Bigfoot Museum in Sutton, and at Plot Twist Books in South Charleston.
Anna Dickson James of Charleston has released “Boys Buy Me Drinks to Watch Me Fall Down.” This literary fiction is the quietly opened vein that every literate woman is hiding with a strategically positioned clutch or behind sleeves not quite right for the weather. The book is available on Amazon and at any indie bookstore.
Cheryl Denisse of Philippi is releasing “Fences.” This poetry book explores boundaries imposed or assumed that define and direct our experiences in this world. Nevertheless, it looks with merriment at the offbeat and ordinary influences encountered on the way, from monks to chicken coops to Elvis. It’s available on Amazon as well as The MarketPlace in Philippi and Argo Books in Buckhannon.
David Mould of Charleston is releasing “Mission to Madagascar: The Sergeant, the King, and the Slave Trade.” In 1817, a decade after Britain banned the slave trade to its colonies, a 30-year-old East India Company sergeant with no diplomatic training embarked on a risky mission. James Hastie traveled for almost a month from the coast of Madagascar through the tropical rainforest to the central highlands. His mission — to persuade Radama, the young and warlike ruler of the most powerful kingdom on the island, to stop the export of slaves. The book is available on Amazon.
Bookstore news
Four Seasons Books in Shepherdstown hosts the After Dark Book Club. They meet on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Awards
Heather Day Gilbert is a double finalist in the 2023 RWA Daphne Award contest for Mystery/Suspense.