Releases

  • Casey Bond of Milton, West Virginia, has just released her latest, “Where Skies Fall.” This is part two of the “Where Oceans Burn” duology. This one is definitely on my to-read list. Bond is a master world builder, and her stories always grab my attention and keep it until the very end. It’s available on Amazon.
  • Joshua E.B. Smith of Vienna, West Virginia, has released “The Auramancer’s Exorcism” (Books 1-4 of the Auramancer’s Exorcism: A Dark Fantasy Horror Boxed Set). This is a digital boxed set covering his last four releases plus a digital short that had only been available via newsletter signups. The set includes “Auramancer’s Hunt,” “Insanity’s Respite,” “Insanity’s Rapture,” “Insanity’s Reckoning” and “Insanity’s Requiem.”
  • Chris Dickerson of Hurricane, West Virginia, has released “The Lonely Christmas Cow” on Amazon Kindle. This is a cute holiday story about how a lighted cow from a front-yard nativity scene brings joy to the world.
  • Joanie Ward Smith of Huntington is releasing “Whatever Happened to Uncle Henry? The unbelievable truth uncovered” in January. It is available on Amazon.

Amy Deal is a resident of Huntington, West Virginia. She blogs about her literary experiences at authoramydeal.com and can be reached by email at authoramydeal@gmail.com.

