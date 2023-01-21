Casey Bond of Milton, West Virginia, has just released her latest, “Where Skies Fall.” This is part two of the “Where Oceans Burn” duology. This one is definitely on my to-read list. Bond is a master world builder, and her stories always grab my attention and keep it until the very end. It’s available on Amazon.
Joshua E.B. Smith of Vienna, West Virginia, has released “The Auramancer’s Exorcism” (Books 1-4 of the Auramancer’s Exorcism: A Dark Fantasy Horror Boxed Set). This is a digital boxed set covering his last four releases plus a digital short that had only been available via newsletter signups. The set includes “Auramancer’s Hunt,” “Insanity’s Respite,” “Insanity’s Rapture,” “Insanity’s Reckoning” and “Insanity’s Requiem.”
Chris Dickerson of Hurricane, West Virginia, has released “The Lonely Christmas Cow” on Amazon Kindle. This is a cute holiday story about how a lighted cow from a front-yard nativity scene brings joy to the world.
Joanie Ward Smith of Huntington is releasing “Whatever Happened to Uncle Henry? The unbelievable truth uncovered” in January. It is available on Amazon.
Heather Day Gilbert of Summers County, West Virginia, has released “Roast Date,” the seventh book in her “Barks and Beans Café” cozy mystery series, which takes place in Lewisburg, West Virginia. It is available on Amazon.
Author spotlight
Tobi Doyle really does it all when it comes to her writing career. She is the past president of Kiss of Death, which is the Romance Writers of America’s chapter for Mystery and Suspense. She is now serving as the chairperson for their contest, the Daphne du Maurier Award for Excellence in Mystery/Suspense. She is also on the RWA Unpublished Member Benefit program helping with their Guide to Writing Romance program called Pen to Paper.
In addition, she has joined S.G. Redling in offering creative and writing craft workshops. Her latest book, which I just finished reading, is a romantic suspense titled “Kiss Bang Boom.” Romance, a hitman, a girl on the run and a hunky neighbor who hides her out. It’s a great read. Her books can be found on Amazon. Information about her workshops and other events can be found on her website tobidoyle.com or on Facebook.
Bookstore news
Matt Browning of Charleston has announced that he will be partnering to open a bookstore on D Street in South Charleston. I am a huge fan of indie bookstores, and I know Matt has a passion for them. I’m sure his store will be a fantastic addition to South Charleston. For more information find him on Facebook.
Blackwater Press was selected as one of the recipients of the city of Charleston’s small business grants, to enhance their digital marketing.
2022 New England Book Festival named WV based Headline Books the 2022 Independent Publisher of the Year. They also awarded Dreama Denver Regional Literature Runner Up for her book “Zen and Now” and Honorable Mention for her children’s book “Back to the Beach.” Another WV writer receiving recognition was L. Scott Briscoe, runner up in How To for his book “99 Legal Tips.”
NewsBryan Ridgeway, who grew up in Huntington, has two articles in a new Smithsonian Books release about the history of skateboarding. Ridgeway managed Tony Hawk and was a consultant for Skateistan, a skate park in Afghanistan.
Contests
West Virginia Writers is hosting its annual writing contest for adults, along with its New Mountain Voices contest for grades K through 12 now through March 31. You do not need to be a member to participate in the contest, nor do you need to reside in West Virginia.
Categories include Appalachian Writing, Poetry, Short Story, Emerging Writers Prose and Poetry, Children’s Books, Stage Play, Social Change — which is the Pearl S. Buck Award and the Special Topic, which this year is The Pandemic.
Judges include Jayne Moore Waldrop, Tony Viola, Mary Barbara Moore, Jim Minick, Charles Ryan, Neema Avashia, Anna Egan Smucker, Michael Murdock and more. See the website for a complete list of judges.