Releases
- Cheryl Kula of Summers County has released “Unsinkable Sam.” This early chapter book for grades two through five is the story of an actual cat who lived on ships during WWII. It’s available on Amazon.
- Hannah Linder of Cabell County is releasing “When To
morrow Came.” This historical novel tells the story of two siblings abandoned
- and eventually separated to be raised in two vastly different social worlds. Years pass and their father returns, placing the siblings in danger. Will they survive or will one pay the ultimate price? It’s available on Amazon or from your local bookstore.
- John Kincade of Putnam County has released his latest novel “Stranger Stories.” This horror/paranormal book tells the story of a mysterious old vagabond with amnesia who meets a 12-year-old genius. The story is set in 1961 rural West Virginia. It can be found on Amazon.
- Tom Donlon of Jefferson County has released a book of poetry called “Apart, I am
Together.” The book is a collection of poems covering decades of marriage, raising six children,
- and the spiritual journey we call life. It can be found on Amazon or from your local bookstore.
- J.D. Wilson of Raleigh County has released his fourth novel, “Hallucina.” It’s a collection of horror and other genre short stories. It can be found on Amazon.
- Stephanie Walls of Wood County has released “Freddy the Frog Flops on a Log.” This children’s story is about a restless boy who is told a bedtime story about a busy frog. It can be purchased at bookstores or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
- Frank Fear, a WVU alumnus, is releasing “Band of Brothers, Then and Now: The Inspiring Story of the 1966-70 WVU Football Mountaineers.” The book chronicles the Jim Carlen years and Bobby Bowden’s first year as head coach. You can preorder at bookstores nationwide and through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Books-a-Million, and Bookshop.org. The book will be available on April 11.
Bookstore news
Plot Twist Books is now open on D Street in South Charleston. They are currently open only on weekends. I’ve seen some photos of the inside and they have tons of books, both new and used. Find them on Facebook.
Booktenders in Barboursville will host Rewriting the Ballad in Short Fiction and Song with Melanie McGee Bianchi, Pete Kosky and Elizabeth Ford at 5:30 p.m. April 6. This presentation and discussion will consider use of ballad narrative in Appalachian literature and will feature Pete Kosky’s ballads inspired by Bianchi’s award-winning collection, “The Ballad of Cherrystoke and Other Stories” (Blackwater Press, 2022).
Cicada Books will host the following events.
- Tasty Reads Book Club, 6:30 p.m. April 3: The club will discuss the “The Kitchen Front” by Jennifer Ryan. A limited number of copies are still available for purchase at the store. Orders can also be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. This will be a potluck-style meeting. Feel free to bring a dish from the book! For updates, visit www.facebook.com/groups/tastyreadsbookclub.
- Based on a Book ... Club, 6:30 p.m. April 20: The club will discuss Taylor Jenkins Reid’s “Daisy Jones & the Six.” Read the book, watch the Amazon Prime miniseries or do both. All are welcome! Copies can be ordered through bookshop.org/shop/cicada to ship directly to your home. The local library systems should also have copies to check out. Join the Facebook group to stay up-to-date: facebook.com/groups/basedonabookclub.
- Shelf Improvement Book Club, 6:30 p.m. April 25: The club will discuss “All About Love” by bell hooks. Limited copies are still available at the store. Additional copies can be purchased through https://bookshop.org/shop/cicada. Join our FB group for more updates: www.facebook.com/groups/shelfimprovementbookclub/
- Four Seasons Books in Shep
herdstown will host a book signing and discussion at 7 p.m. on April 10 with author Sarah Brother- hood
- Chapman. Her book “Shadow of the West: A Story of Divided Berlin” releases in April.
News
The WV Autism Training Center at Marshall University is partnering with Booktenders in Barboursville for an April Book Bash. During April you can purchase the Book of the Week for a child or a classroom and they will be distributed by the autism center. The first book is “Uniquely Wired,” which is a story about autism and its gifts.
Awards
Congratulations to Lynn Eldridge of Kanawha County. Her book “Hearts and Mountains” won a Spur Finalist Award on March 4 from the Western Writers of America. She will fly to Rapid City, South Dakota, to accept the award in June. The historical romance is a tale of feuding hearts, one a Hatfield, one a McCoy, and a battle of good and evil amidst the West Virginia mountains.
Conference
WV Writers will host its annual conference the weekend of June 10 at Cedar Lakes in Ripley, West Virginia. Presenters include Barbara Minney, Casey Bond, Doug Van Gundy, Larry Thacker, Meredith Sue Willis, and 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction finalist Lee Martin. There will also be workshops on Saturday for younger writers ages 20 and under. Information can be found at wvwriters.org. The conference is open to all.
Workshops
- Connie Kinsey of Cabell County will conduct a workshop at 5:30 p.m. on May 16 at Booktenders in Barboursville. The workshop “Provoked to Write: The Power of the Prompt” will explain how prompts work and why they work to get you writing. No matter your genre, prompts can help jumpstart your project. For more information, contact Connie at c_kinsey@frontier.com, https://facebook.com/ConnieKinseyWriter or https://wvfurandroot.com
- Joy Held of Wood County will conduct an online, self-paced workshop hosted by Romantic Women’s Fiction Writers of America. More information can be found at romanticwomensfictionwriters.wordpress.com/online-courses
Readings
Mary Lucelle DeBerry, Susan Shaw Sailer, and Lori Wilson will be at the Aull Center next to the Morgantown Public Library from 1-3 p.m. on April 1 for a Local Author Spotlight Poetry Reading.
- Cheryl Kula will be at Otter and Oak in Hinton at noon on April 15 at noon to promote her new book “Unsinkable Sam.”
- In honor of National Poetry Month, the Morgantown Public Library will spotlight local authors from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. They will feature local authors who have taken Madwomen in the Attic poetry writing workshops offered by Carlow University and taught in Morgantown by Lori Wilson who will moderate this poetry reading. The event will take place in Meeting Room A on the lower level of the library and will feature local poets, each of whom have won awards or have been published in literary journals: Mary Lucille DeBerry, Cheryl Denise, Kathleen Furbee, Carol Hamblen, Gay Kline, Susan Truxell Sauter, Sue Ann Simar, Donna Weems and Carroll Wilkinson.