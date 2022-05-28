Releases
Anthony J. Viola of Huntington is releasing “All Lies Begin with Truth” on June 9. This literary fiction dramatizes the complexities of natural gas extraction, its legalities and impact on a small town’s economy, infrastructure, and surrounding environment. The story is split into three distinctive perspectives. It’s available from Amazon, Black Rose Writing and Barnes and Noble.
Dreama Denver of Princeton has released “Zen and Now”. A middle grade chapter book, it tells the story of Zen a beautiful Husky-mix who is rescued and adopted just in time. It’s available on Amazon and other retailers.
London Blue of St. Albans authored an Appalachian Cryptid-Tales commemorative booklet in honor of the 1st WV Paranormal Tourism Convention that was held April 9 in Beckley. The limited booklet has 5 short stories that will be expanded into a book by the end of 2022. She is also releasing “Baby Gen” at the end of May. This multigenerational, children’s poetry book is dedicated to one child and honoring five living generations of one Appalachian family. Each poem tells the story of each woman and their strengths, love and faith. It will be available on Amazon.
Clint McElroy, former Huntington radio personality, has released “Goldie’s Guide to Grandchilding”. Little Goldie is an expert on grandchilding. She knows that grandparents are special creatures who thrive in a structured environment, need plenty of opportunities for imaginative play, love having dance parties and will never turn down a cuddle. When it comes to the care and feeding of her beloved Grandpa, Goldie knows her stuff. And, as readers will discover, Grandpa knows a thing or two about grandchildren, too. The book is available on Amazon.
Marc Parnell of Cleveland has released “Birds of West Virginia (The Birding Pro’s Field Guides)”. This guide features the 116 most common birds in West Virginia, sorted by size, for quick and easy IDs. A birding forecast for each species, every month of the year. Extended sections on behavior, diet, habitat, and nesting. There is also a bird feeding guide customized for each species.
Zanna Archer of Clarksburg is releasing her new paranormal romance in June. “Shiftless In Sheboygan” tells the story of Steffi, a unique shapeshifter in that she can take any biological shape. When faced with the loss of this ability she soon finds that the group sworn to help her wants her powers to stay gone. Will the werewolf assigned to help her do just that, or finish his assignment to keep her ability gone forever?
News
Casey Bond of Milton is having four of her YA fairytale books from the Seven Kingdoms series, “Riches to Rags,” “Savage Beauty,” “Unlocked,” and “Brutal Curse,” translated into Italian and sold worldwide by Saga Edizioni.
Events
Cicada Books in Huntington is offering the following events in June:
Tasty Reads Book Club — June 6, 6:30 p.m. – They will be discussing the ‘Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe’ by Fannie Flagg. Limited copies are available at the store. Orders can also be placed through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. Individual small bites and complimentary coffee/water will be provided by Cicada Books staff.
Free Storytelling Program with Adam Booth: “The Tall Tales of Tony Beaver” — June 10, 6 p.m. The 2022 West Virginia Folk Artist of the Year is coming to the Old Central City Gazebo on Friday, June 10, at 6 p.m. as part of his statewide “Tall Tales of Tony Beaver Storytelling Tour.” Join storyteller Adam Booth in concert as he presents historical West Virginia tall tales featuring Tony Beaver, our native son lumberjack. The program is free and open to the public. The stories are suitable for a general audience (ages mid-elementary school through late adulthood), so bring the family and friends. Visit www.adam-booth.com for additional dates, venues, and details.
Storewide Book Sale — June 10-12 — Used books (excluding manga/graphic novels and consignment) will be just $3 all weekend!
Cicada Writers Group — June 21, 6 p.m. Do you want to join a community of writers? Do you want to workshop your writing? This group does scheduled critiques once a month. Your writing genre doesn’t matter.
Shelf Improvement Book Club — June 28 — 6:30 p.m. — The next meeting of the Shelf Improvement Book Club will be held on Tuesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. Participants will be discussing “Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters and How to Harness It” by Ethan Kross. Limited copies are available at the store. Additional copies can be purchased through bookshop.org/shop/cicada. Join their FB group for more updates: www.facebook.com/groups/shelfimprovementbookclub/
The American Library Association National Conference will be held June 23 — 28 in Washington D.C. As the world’s biggest library event, the onsite Annual Conference & Exhibition brings together thousands of librarians and library staff, educators, authors, publishers, friends of libraries, trustees, special guests, and exhibitors. You’ll find educational programming; important announcements and updates; relevant legislation and policies; and discussions that majorly impact libraries, their roles, and their ongoing transformation. Visit 2022.alaannual.org/ for more information.
SigningsLondon Blue will have a book signing during the Charleston Art Walk at Mountain State Distillery, Thurs June 16.
Joy Callaway, historical fiction author of “The Grand Design,” “Secret Sisters” and “The Fifth Avenue Artists Society,” will have a reading, signing and Q&A on Wednesday, June 29, at 6 p.m.
Awards
Michael Knost of Chapmanville just returned from Stoker Con where they hold the annual Bram Stoker Awards. Michael was the recipient of the Horror Writers Association’s Mentor of the Year award and was the winner of Bram Stoker Award in Superior Achievement for Non-Fiction.
Claudia Pemberton of Huntington latest novel “Finding Faith” won first place in the Christian Fiction category of the 2022 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.
The 2022 Next Generation Indie Book Awards have announced winners and finalists. WV based Headline Books had the following authors receive awards. Michael Betrus — Winner for “COVID-19: The Science vs The Lockdowns”. Finalists awards go to Dreama Denver- “Gilligan’s Dreams”, Tony Hylton – “And Raise Hell”, Daniel Boyd – “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club”, Zahra Omar Shansab – “Light Chaser” and Bobby Benavides – “Gregory’s Big Move”. NGIBA is the largest international awards program for indie authors and independent publishers.