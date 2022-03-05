Each year the Library Book Team asks our library co-workers, “What was the best thing you read in the past year?”
In this column we will share nine titles, which you may have missed but would enjoy.
“The Haunting of Leigh Harker” by Darcy Coates is a psychological horror novel that will have readers turning pages. Leigh Harker is being haunted, that much is clear. Or is it? Leigh has lived in her home for more than 15 years, when a mysterious presence makes itself known to her.
This haunting occurs while she is awake and in vivid nightmares, with her only respite being when she leaves the house. Leigh does not want to move out of the house she has made her home, but feels tormented by this haunting.
Leigh trapped by the house finds herself unable to get out. An unlikely ally, twists and turns, keep this novel engrossing. Will Leigh be able to find a way to rid herself of this haunting?
”Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustain — Fans of “Where the Crawdads Sing” will be drawn to Kelly Mustain’s novel set in the 1920’s south. “Girls in the Stilt House” is the tale of two teenagers in over their heads, who can help each other survive in a harsh world. Sixteen-year-old Ada ran off to Baton Rouge, but has now returned pregnant to her violent father back in Mississippi. She is saved from him by Matilda, a seventeen-year-old Black teen, whose own life is equally turbulent. The two hide out in the stilt house until trouble comes their way again. A gripping southern gothic tale.
”Midnight Riot” by Ben Aaronovitch — Peter Grant’s life as a London constable has been rather dull, downright boring even. That is until he becomes involved in a murder investigation and stumbles across the only witness to the crime. A ghost can be a witness, right? Suffice to say, Peter’s life gets a lot of more interesting.
“Midnight Riot” by Ben Aaronovitch is a fun and witty tale with all the supernatural elements one could want in a novel. As a bonus, it is the first novel in a series, so there will be much more to enjoy.
”A Marvelous Light” by Freya Marske — In Edwardian England, Sir Robert Blyth, better known as Robin to his friends, starts his new job at the Home Office although he isn’t sure what he is supposed to do. Mr. Edwin Courcey does know what he is supposed work on and takes him to meet the Minister, only the Minister was expecting Robin’s predecessor. It turns out that Robin and Edwin are tasked with keeping the magical world unknown to the public, magic that Edwin can perform.
However, when Robin is attacked and put under a life-threatening curse, it becomes apparent that his predecessor didn’t just disappear. Part mystery, part fantasy and part romance, Freya Marske weaves the threads of “A Marvelous Light” into a great tale.
”Garden of Forgotten Wishes” by Trisha Ashley — Best selling British author Trisha Ashley has created her own world with people and places reappearing across her romantic comedies to the delight of fans. In “Garden of Forgotten Wishes” Marnie has escaped a controlling, abusive husband. Now Marnie is home from working in garden restoration in France. She has an opportunity to return to her mother’s childhood home of Jericho’s End.
Her mother said not to go back, but it has been so long and she needs a job. After all, no one will know who she is. However, Ned Mars, the owner and motivating force behind the garden she’ll be working on, knows her from university. He’s been burned by lies just as Marnie has. Can hard work in a garden help them put their lives back on an even keel? And what was her mother’s secret? Are their fairies in the falls? Is there a treasure buried in the garden? You’ll have to read to find out.
”The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig — Have you ever wondered what would have happened if you had taken a different path in life? How your life would be different if you had just taken that job or married your high school sweetheart? Nora Seed has wondered, too. In fact, Nora is contemplating ending it all, when she discovers the Midnight Library, which offers her the option to rewind the clock and relive different choices from her past.
Living out snippets of these different life choices makes Nora more self-aware and cognizant of her “real” life. In this inventive and heartfelt novel, author Matt Haig, well-known for his non-fiction work about his depression and mental health struggles, tackles those same issues through Nora in “The Midnight Library”.
”We Were Never Here : A Novel” by Andrea Bartz — Once is an accident. Is twice a coincidence? Emily and best friend Kristen are on their annual backpacking trip, this time in Chile. On the last night of the trip Emily returns to find Kristen with the body of a dead man. Kristen says she killed in self-defense.
However, the same thing happened on their last trip. Emily returns to Wisconsin haunted by the things she has covered up. Is her friend a killer or is it a terrible coincidence? When Kristen shows up in Wisconsin, the tension in “We Were Never Here” cranks up. Fans of Andrea Bartz will be glued to her latest thriller.
”The Argonauts” by Maggie Nelson — Poet and academic, Maggie Nelson explores her life — mingling memoir, theory and feminist philosophy. “The Argonauts” recounts the events of her life, but also her desire to live her life in line with her beliefs as a radical feminist lesbian. Nelson begins a relationship with non-binary artist Harry Dodge just as Dodge is transitioning and Nelson is becoming pregnant via artificial insemination. She explores their marriage and parenthood through this dual lens of experience and theory. Readers will be drawn to Nelson’s voyage of discovery to find the meaning of her life.
”Black Sun” by Rebecca Roanhorse — Nebula and Hugo award-winning author, Rebecca Roanhorse shines in her latest novel, “Black Sun.” An epic adventure, with wonderful character development, and vivid imagery, this is not a fantasy novel readers will want to miss.
Serapio is meant for great things. His mother always told him that was his destiny. Upon the winter solstice, Serapio is traveling on a ship with Xiala, who is known to calm the waters with her song. Serapio is waiting for destiny. Xiala, untrusting of Serapio, has yet to fully discover her own powers.
Told in alternating viewpoints, “Black Sun,” tells a riveting tale of fantasy, the struggle of the underdog, and political influence.