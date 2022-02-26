Over the past few years West Virginia breweries have become extra creative when it comes to naming their beers. I imagine you’ve noticed that too. Everyone wants to come up with a unique name, but with over 9,000 small American breweries each producing scores of new beers, the beer name universe gets very crowded very fast.
Pretty much any normal name you might think of has already been used by someone else. So what is a West Virginia brewer to do? They dig far, wide, and deep for inspiration.
Popular music has long been an inspiration to brewers. Morgantown Brewing mines this category with its Listen To series. Listen To Dolly Pardon fruit beer and Listen To Sheryl Crow sour ale are a couple of examples. Rye’d the Void brown ale by Charleston’s Bad Shepherd Brewing was inspired by Ride the Void, the second album of heavy metal band Holy Grail.
Cinema TV, and comics contribute their fair share of inspiration to West Virginia brewers. High Ground Brewing in Terra Alta shows its love of The Big Lebowski with Mark It Zero Stout. Infinity +1 IPA by Rivesville’s Short Story Brewing could have been inspired by the Buzz Lightyear catchphrase.
Mighty Morphin Sour Rangers is a blackberry flavored sour by The Peddler in Huntington. Brevis & Bretthead is a sour ale by Abolitionist Ale Works out of Charles Town. Galaxus: Devourer of Hops Hazy IPA by Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge is certainly an homage to the Galactus of graphic novel fame.
Plays on words with similar sounds can work, as in I Barley Knew Her porter by Stumptown Ales of Davis, Berry the Hatchet raspberry wheat beer by The Freefolk Brewery in Fayetteville, and Ryebellion brown ale by Sophisticated Hound Brewing in Princeton. The Eastern Panhandle’s Abolitionist Ale Works also has its catchy Harpers Berry sour.
Throw in a little Spanish and get a new beer name. Yo Quiero Chocolate Cake stout by Big Timber Brewing of Elkins and Appalachian Bandido lager by The Peddler in Huntington both took this route.
Governor Jim Justice is known for coining a unique phrase or two, so why not use one for a beer name? Every Way, Shape, Form, or Fashion fruited sour by The Peddler is a great example.
Imagery from environmental nightmares can be turned into beer names. Six Legged Frog IPA by Stumptown Ales was an instant classic that remains a good seller for them today. Imagery for environmental preservation also has an appeal. The Freefolk Brewery comes back to this theme often for its endangered species series including Candy Darter fruited gose, Flying Squirrel pale ale, Green Salamander IPA, and Virginia Big Eared Bat brown ale.
Etherial imagery put into words can make original beer titles. Short Story Brewing mines this category well with its Chasing Daylight IPA and Advanced Methods in Star Gazing pale ale.
Love of West Virginia provides lots of inspiration for beer names. To the Place I Belong and Take Me Home, both farmhouse ale by Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, capture this theme well and also allude to the popular John Denver tune. A classic West Virginia pale ale also drawing on the Denver’s Country Roads is Mountain Mama by Bridge Brew Works.
West Virginia place names provide a broad opportunity for uniqueness. Some good examples include Muddy Creek Ale by Screech Owl Brewing in Cuzzart, Greenbrier Valley Brewing’s Beartown Boardwalk lager and Greenbank Gose, and Halleck pale ale by Chestnut Brew Works in Morgantown.
Local trails and natural features can offer unique names. Long Point Lager by Bridge Brew Works, Orange Oswald IPA by The Freefolk, and Black Mountain Trail Spiced Carrot Ale by Greenbrier Valley show the breadth of this source.
West Virginia’s legendary people and things get their share of beer names. Greenbrier Valley Brewing makes those names a feature of its flagship brews, including Devil Anse IPA, Mothman black IPA, and Batboy black lager.
Sometimes, brewers just come up with some classic, cool turns of phrase, as in Space Camp Tramp Stamp by the Peddler for its Tang-flavored sour. In the “I’m not sure of the inspiration” category comes such classics as Morgantown Brewing’s Mr. Goofy’s Strawberry Banana Pancakes fruited beer and Mr. Goofy Ding Dongs Belgian dark ale. Anyway you brew it, the name makes me want to try the beer.
If you have a favorite West Virginia beer name, post it in the online comments. I’d love to hear it.