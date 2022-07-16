Homebrewing is hot again. That’s what I learned at the national homebrewers conference, which took place this summer in Pittsburgh.
At HomebrewCon 2022, Julia Herz, executive director of the American Homebrewers Association, reported that while the hobby’s popularity had flattened from 2015 through 2019, interest picked up strongly during the peak COVID years and is still growing today.
In West Virginia, I have personally witnessed lots of homebrewing activity since the late 1990s. For many years, my primary local homebrew club was the Greater Huntington Homebrewers Association. It attracted members from the Kanawha Valley, as well as from the Huntington Tri-State region. The club produced many very accomplished, award winning brewers.
Since about 2010, I have observed that many of my older homebrewing friends associated with the Huntington club have reduced their brewing activity. I wasn’t sure of all the reasons why, but I’ve come to the conclusion that homebrew clubs likely have life cycles based on the age of their members. As members begin hitting retirement years, brewing activity and beer drinking often decline. So I had been wondering if homebrewer numbers are keeping up.
I also wondered how the great increase we’ve seen in the number of small craft breweries is affecting homebrewing. Would it cause fewer folks to homebrew because now they could get good beer locally? Or would the increase in local breweries serve to excite people’s interest in beer and cause more of them to want to brew it themselves. It seems the latter may be the case.
As evidence of the hobby’s good health in our area is the fiveyear-old Kanawha Valley Homebrew Club, which has risen up to now dominate homebrewing in the Charleston region. Led by a new generation of homebrewers mostly in their 20s and 30s, it brings a fresh and heightened enthusiasm to the hobby. While its newer members are still learning their craft, it also contains several very talented and skilled brewers.
For me, it is exciting to see these younger folks brewing at such high levels — making very drinkable, commercial quality beer. Attending one of their club competitions tells anyone with a palate that the future of homebrewing is in good hands. From what Julia Herz said, it seems this experience it being replicated at homebrewing clubs around the nation.
If you look around at West Virginia’s thirty-some commercial breweries, almost every head brewer at every one of them began as a homebrewer. It’s no coincidence that homebrewing is vitally linked to the future of craft brewing overall.
Also driven home to me at HomebrewCon was the fact that today is undoubtedly the best time ever to be a homebrewer. With the huge rise in the number commercial small breweries (now over 9,000 strong), an enormous amount of new ingredients, types of equipment, tools, and supplies have been developed for it.
And the cool thing is: Most all these new items have a way of filtering down to become available to homebrewers. Never before have homebrewers had the availability of so many types of malts, hops, yeasts, enzymes, and flavorings — actually, pretty much the same variety as is available to commercial brewers, but just packaged and sold in smaller quantities.
Manufacturers have scaled-down to homebrewer size the sweetest brewing equipment you could ever imagine. Everywhere you looked at the HomebrewCon trade show were fancy one-half to one-barrel sized electric kettles and conical fermentors, highefficiency chillers, all-in-one brewing systems, canners, and more, all with the latest controls and supporting gadgets.
Sure, you can spend a small fortune on fancy equipment — or you can begin with a collection of items you can repurpose or purchase for a few dollars, and still make very good beer. Your local homebrew club will help you find used items that can get you started.
Homebrewers today are not just doing beer, but have expanded to kombucha, hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages, and wines. The national supplier network for ingredients and equipment is well-established and still growing. The Charleston region recently picked up a new homebrew supply retailer when Breathe Wine & Culture Co. in Cross Lanes began supporting the hobby.
If you have an interest in homebrewing, get involved in a local club. There’s no better time to get started. You can find a list of West Virginia clubs at BrilliantStream.com.