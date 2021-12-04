The concept of a hand pie, or a “fried pie,” is not new in mountain cooking. Mark F. Sohn, in his book “Appalachian Home Cooking: History, Culture, and Recipes,” lists fried pies as one of the top 100 most common Appalachian foods. Filled with thick, concentrated fruit conserves like cherry, peach, pear or apple butters, fried pies tend to find their place on a dessert menu.
Cooked apples combined with cinnamon, sugar and a bit of lemon juice are enveloped in a buttery, flaky pastry dough. West Virginia is home to two apple varieties, the Golden Delicious and Grimes Golden, so it is fitting this native fruit found its way into many dishes.
“What is a hand pie?” I said to Vivian Howard, a famed chef who traveled to Fairmont a few years back to judge a pepperoni roll baking competition.
At the time, Howard was filming a hand pie episode for “Somewhere South,” a PBS show that takes viewers on a culinary tour of the South. She was trying pepperoni rolls for the first time and compared them to the fried, filled pockets with which she was familiar: hand pies.
Hand pies are single-serve pastries stuffed with a filling. Other regions refer to them as “pasties” or “fried pies” and, of course, West Virginia has a version with an Italian flair in the pepperoni roll.
All of the above can trace some roots to 19th century England. Cornish miners would take a stuffed pastry to lunch that would stay warm and remain free of dirt with the men holding onto the edges of the dough to enjoy the filling and discarding the dirty edges they held.
A certain restaurant with golden arches even thinks so, as McDonald’s started serving a fried apple hand pie in 1968 before moving to a baked version. And the brand known for Twinkies, Hostess, sells a pre-packaged snack version of apple hand pies that I recall buying at “the bread store” when I was young for my dad’s lunches. They also had cherry, blueberry, lemon and other flavors.
Before these fried pies made it big time, it’s fascinating to imagine women in kitchens throughout Appalachia crafting their own hand pie creations, maybe for their husbands’ lunches, maybe for a portable picnic lunch, maybe for a shelf-stable school snack.
The ingenuity of making use of what’s available is always at the heart of mountain cooking. And, of course, it always tastes better in Appalachia.
What is your favorite type of fried pie?
Candace Nelson is a marketing professional living in Charleston. She is the author of the book “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll” from WVU Press. Nelson blogs about Appalachian food culture at CandaceLately.com. Find her on Twitter at @Candace07 or email CandaceRNelson@gmail.com.