Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Move over charcuterie, there is a new board in town.

At a recent party, I was welcomed in the kitchen by a gorgeous platter filled with seasoned butter and homemade ricotta cheese surrounded by slices of fresh bread. Hungry mouths chewed and sighed with satisfaction, too happy to talk as we delved into the newest trend in food: a butter board.

Stories you might like

Margaret McLeod Leef can be reached at magpiemade@outlook.com.

Recommended for you