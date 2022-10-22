Move over charcuterie, there is a new board in town.
At a recent party, I was welcomed in the kitchen by a gorgeous platter filled with seasoned butter and homemade ricotta cheese surrounded by slices of fresh bread. Hungry mouths chewed and sighed with satisfaction, too happy to talk as we delved into the newest trend in food: a butter board.
Butter boards are simple to prepare and offer a cozy, communal experience, particularly enjoyable after two years of social distance. My friend and polished home cook Alison Bibbee made the beautiful butter board (and did I mention the homemade ricotta!?) for the party I attended over the weekend. Alison, a government relations advisor at Robinson & McElwee law firm, is also a talented artist. Alison has a way of elevating typical gatherings with elegance and effortless style. If you attend an event she has crafted, you will be swept away, your senses thoroughly entertained.
I imagine she is used to a bit of a buzz about the things she makes. The butter and cheese board was no exception.
“I actually saw a post of [butter boards] on Instagram. I was so intrigued,” says Alison. “I was sort of over charcuterie boards. I always end up with a bunch of stuff nobody touched. The butter board can be kept from cocktails through dinner,” Alison added.
The butter board she created for the party was a hit.
“It was my first run at it — I did half of the platter with Kerrygold butter and did the other half with homemade ricotta,” Alison explains. She added JQ Dickinson salt, hot honey and mint to garnish and surrounded her platter with bread from Charleston Bread Company.
Not surprisingly, Alison was right on trend. Turns out, butter boards are the latest food frenzy, according to social media. Cutting boards and platters, smeared with softened butter and topped with seasonings, are appearing everywhere online from TikTok to Instagram to top food blogs.
The idea went viral after recipe developer Justine Doiron posted a TikTok video saying she wanted “to make butter boards the new charcuterie.” Doiron credits butter boards to cookbook author and chef Joshua McFadden. McFadden included the recipe in his James Beard Award-winning book, “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables,” which he wrote with Martha Holmburg. McFadden recommends pockets of salty and sweet for a variety of flavors in one dish.
At the party, guests circled the platter all evening, just as Allison anticipated. Even after dinner, with a few streaks of cheese and butter left, folks dragged slices of baguette through the salty, creamy yumminess.
“I had an empty platter by the end of the evening,” Alison shared with me via text message later.
“There are so many options,” Alison explains. “I was thinking toasted pistachios would be great and lavender jelly,” she adds.
So many options indeed. My creative wheels were turning and my mouth was watering when I arrived home. Like Doiron, the blogger whose post about butter boards went viral, I pledged to try a butter board myself.
Not everyone is on “board” with butter boards. I noticed a few commenters online state the high fat and cholesterol content of butter. I wonder if those commenters have done a proper inventory of regular charcuterie boards, which tend to be filled with saturated fats, too. A solution is to use one of several low-fat butter spreads in the supermarket.
Other naysayers noted the difficulty of cleaning a greasy board. I noticed Alison’s “board” was actually on a platter, perhaps making clean-up easier. A platter or wooden board, a squirt of dish detergent, and a scrub brush should do the trick, or even a sheet of parchment paper for easier clean-up. A few commenters wonder whether the boards are sanitary. My feeling is that they are as sanitary as any other communal food such as dips (uh, double dipping is never OK!). But, to help keep clean boundaries so to speak, we used a few spreading knives on our board.
Objections mostly dispensed with, I had just one more: a son who doesn’t like butter (gasp!). Not to worry. With endless variations on this trend, there are ample possibilities. “What about using almond butter or hummus?” my daughter offered. “How about Nutella?” my son laughed. They might be on to something, I thought. And so was Alison.
Guests at the party were equally as impressed with Allison’s butter board as they were with her homemade ricotta cheese, also artfully spread, dressed up with toppings across half of her platter.
“It’s the one thing I do at Christmas,” Alison says. “I make a lot of the ricotta and use in a lemon basil fresh mozzarella lasagna that is to die for,” she adds. “It’s not as dense as store-bought ricotta and it changes the whole structure of the lasagna. It’s very light and fluffy and lemony — it’s my one splurge,” she says.
Veering back to the butter territory of butter boards, I realized that butter boards are about more than butter. They are about the quick and easy way you can put together a warm and inviting dish that brings people together. Added bonus: they can be made with a variety of flavors likely already in your pantry.
For weekend brunch at my house, guests dug into a low-fat cream cheese board topped with salmon, capers, fresh dill and red onions. Not as creative as some of Allison’s clever ideas, but a winning combination nonetheless. For the kids, we settled on Nutella (hey, everything in moderation, right?) topped with Halloween-themed treats and served with graham crackers. Not stopping there, we experimented with just one more, an Italian version for pasta night: fresh basil, parmesan, roasted garlic confit, and lemon zest. One of my sons, ever a Halloween enthusiast, added black olive spiders to put us in a spooky mood.
Regardless of whether you are on board with butter boards, this trend offers an easy template for endless possibilities for quick, inviting appetizers. It’s just Alison’s style to elevate the simple into something special. Thanks to this new trend, we all can, too.