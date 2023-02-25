Even though we are living in the age of Instant Pots, sous vide cookers, air fryers and other electric cooking gadgets, we’re going old school for this week’s article.
For many folks, cooking is about speed, about ease — about getting something the family will like or at least eat on the table in record time. Post-pandemic, folks are getting back to their routines and any extra time is spent with soccer league carpools, pickleball playoffs, walking the dog, raking the yard, washing the car. I get it.
As such, exploring the concept of slow food as a remedy would be a worthy exercise. I thought I’d experiment with a couple of out-of-the-norm cooking methods. I was looking for something both fun and uncomplicated in the area of outdoor cooking.
Bring on the gear
My first thought took me to the garage. Packed away was an old thermal oven box. This is a wooden box fully insulated inside, in which you place a stew pot of boiling-hot food. You close it up and leave the cooking to be done by the retained heat. Think non-electric crock pot.
This method required I turn on my stove in order to bring the pot to boil; choosing to stick to outdoor methods, I moved on.
Next on my mind? The solar oven. After a bit of research, I created a super-simple oven with the corner of a cardboard box. I lined it with foil, papered the bottom with black plastic and added a large glass bowl to focus the sunlight.
It took over two hours for my biscuit dough cinnamon rolls to cook enough for me to consider eating them. And once I tucked into one — it was still a bit gummy and somewhat underdone. I blame that on the clouds rolling in after the first hour, causing the temperature inside the oven to drop over the next hour. I believe this method would have been a complete success, had the sun kept shining. You won’t win any speed-cooking contests with this method — but it worked!
Next on deck was the Dutch oven. This old-timey pot is generally made from cast iron, though you can find them made of aluminum. Most will have small “feet” on the bottom or come with a trivet that allows the pot to sit above a ring of hot coals.
I am very familiar with this method of cooking, as this was standard operating procedure for riverside cooking during my years as a professional boatman and river guide. I looked forward to reacquainting myself with the basics.
Back to the garage; I found my old DO (as Dutch ovens are referred to, in guide parlance) and gave it a once over. It had stood the test of longtime storage well, as I had followed the age-old practice of cleaning and oiling it before I stored it. My fellow boatmen would be proud!
Now, on to what to cook. Again, thinking simple, I pulled out a no-knead bread recipe, tossed the ingredients together and let it rise while I readied my cooking area.
Charcoal briquettes are the preferred DO heat source, though I have used coals from a wood fire many a time. The size of your DO and what you are going to cook will determine how many briquettes you will need.
Unlike live fire cooking, you can cook just about anything in a DO that can be cooked in a home oven, once you’ve learned the basics. I rolled my bread dough into small rolls and placed them inside my No. 12 DO (large but shallow). These would need a temperature of 375-400 degrees F for 45-60 minutes to cook.
I started with about 25 coals with a few extra to add to the embers, pumping up the heat toward the end, if needed.
Once your coals have a nice, white rim to them, you place approximately two-thirds of your briquettes on the top of the DO and the remainder under — the exact number determined by the contents and other variables. Do you need to cook quick and hot? Low and slow? Is there rain, wind, etc.? In my case, it was fifteen briquettes up top, seven on the bottom.
The take-away
- SOLAR OVEN: This creation ticked all the boxes: FUN — Yes! Cutting cardboard and taping things together took minimal skill and effort, making for an easy craft project. UNCOMPLICATED — Yes! Materials were accessible and easy to work with, making this a very worthwhile project to fill an afternoon. Simple to create, inexpensive and fun to execute. Plan this experiment on a day of predicted sunshine, starting at midday to get the best angle on the oven. My dad mentioned this method would work well for tailgating. “Heaven knows you’ve got lots of time on your hands,” he said. Yep — and it’d be a real conversation starter. Thanks for the idea, Pops!
- DUTCH OVEN: FUN — Yes! I enjoy outdoor cooking, and messing with fire is always good fun. UNCOMPLICATED — well... you’ve got a bit of a learning curve, but once you conquer that, you’ll be good to go with all things DO. I can tell you from experience, this form of cooking is very rewarding. You will never tire of the “oohs” and “ahhhhs” from friends and family when you lift the lid to reveal your DO creation. There are many books about DO cooking and no end to the YouTube videos illustrating the details to help you become a perpetually successful Dutch-oven cook.
Once back in the kitchen, we quickly worked our way through the cinnamon rolls and started in on the green onion & cheese rolls. Splitting open and smearing with avocado, we dug in. The rolls were tasty and had a nice, fluffy interior, but I was missing that crusty-brown top you get in a traditional oven. Maybe next time I’ll up the briquette count!
Well, there you have it. A couple of alternatives to electric appliances that I hope you will consider. Taking the slow road to your next cooking opportunity could turn the standard evening meal or backyard cookout into a real cooking adventure. Good luck and happy cooking, y’all!