My tastebuds are popping with anticipation as I approach tomatoes in cardboard baskets, wooden bins and produce boxes at Capitol Market in Charleston.
Heirloom, Cherokee Purple, Pink Brandywine, Mortgage Lifter, Beefsteak and Slicers. Take your pick. Tomato season is in full swing, and there is only one thing on my mind.
I spend the early days of summer dreaming of the perfect tomato sandwich. White, squishy bread with a thickly sliced, perfectly ripe tomato, its juices pooling in swirls of mayonnaise.
When the tomatoes are at their peak, there is only one thing to do: Make a soft, dripping sandwich every day until the tomatoes run out.
When I was growing up, my parents waited for tomato season to arrive by checking farmers’ markets regularly. Each week, before tomatoes appeared, they’d tsk and grimace when the reply came, “Not yet.”
When tomatoes finally arrived, my mother would gently pick them up to check for ripeness. She would never squeeze — that would be tomato blasphemy. Like any good Southerner, my mom knew how to treat a tomato.
She knew that included eating them pretty much “as is” when ripe. She put thick slices on paper plates with salt, pepper and sometimes onions. When the 1980s hit and exotic ingredients were in vogue, she added avocado to the mix. But her favorite administration of the perfect summer tomato was a tomato sandwich.
Ask anyone in West Virginia about tomato sandwiches in the summertime and a theme will likely emerge. Generally, folks around here insist their tomato sandwiches be made with soft, white bread (Wonderbread, the antithesis of whole food, is just fine here), mayonnaise (I don’t think I need to spell it out for you, but typically only Duke’s will do), salt and pepper, and fresh, ripe, thickly cut tomatoes.
This sandwich is an homage to the kind of tomato that might be misshapen and ugly but tastes like summertime exploding in your mouth. You want a big, plush tomato; this is not a moment for Roma or cherry tomatoes.
Any good Southerner tends to know the breakdown of the quintessential tomato sandwich: bread, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and of course, a ripe summer tomato.
Even New Yorkers are well versed on tomato sandwiches if the young adult book “Harriet the Spy” is an accurate reflection. Harriet insisted on tomato sandwiches daily for lunch. This exasperates her mother, who tries to get her to eat something else.
“Wouldn’t you like to try a ham sandwich, or egg salad, or peanut butter?” Her mother looked quizzically at Harriet … “Tomato,” said Harriet, not even bothering to look up from the book she was reading.
But folks might differ on the details. Is the bread cheap supermarket soft white or a crustier artisan variety? Should the bread be toasted or plain? Is the mayonnaise Duke’s or Hellman’s? (Miracle Whip need not apply).
Growing up, my parents stuck to what they felt were the definitive rules and regulations: soft, white bread, not toasted (all the better to absorb tomato juices), Duke’s mayonnaise, salt and pepper. My parents prepared their “sandwiches” open-faced to maximize flavor.
I generally stick to my parent’s formula, but I have strongly adhered to rules of my own.
First and foremost is a good tomato. It must be fresh and it must be ripe. I find heirloom varieties have the most flavor. I line tomatoes on the windowsill and inspect them with great care before selecting the right one for my sandwich.
For the bread, I stick to homemade Peasant Bread from Alexandra Cooks or a good bakery bread.
I have it on good authority that Spring Hill Pastry Shop in Charleston has wonderfully soft white bread, and Charleston Bread Company offers all kinds of delicious artisan loaves. The general rule of thumb is to stick to bread that has a mild taste — one that won’t compete with the star of the show, tomatoes.
Don’t tell my parents, but I prefer my bread lightly toasted. Some people tend to prefer the kind of soft bread that sticks to your teeth, but I prefer bread with just enough structure to hold the tomato, and yet soft enough to soak up juices.
I stick to Duke’s for my mayonnaise (with apologies to my brother-in-law who insists Hellman’s is the best) but often prefer homemade pimento cheese. Instead of pimento cheese, freshly shredded sharp cheddar, mixed with a little Duke’s will do. It has a wonderful way of melting into toasted bread that is divine with tomatoes.
Like my parents, I keep my sandwiches open-faced. The way I see it, this means two servings instead of one.
For seasoning, there is only one: J.Q. Dickinson Salt. The salt pops against the sweet tomato and mayonnaise in a way that makes my mouth water with anticipation. I forgo pepper entirely.
I feel seasonings are an “open category” which, admittedly, is a diversion from the traditional tomato sandwich recipe canon. Do here what you wish. Some traditions are best maintained because they are adapted over time.
Through a casual Facebook query, I learned some folks sprinkle their sandwiches with celery salt, the seasoning that adds a nice zip to coleslaw and Bloody Marys. Others add Lawry’s seasoned salt or other favorite flavorings such as gochujang powder or even Furikake seasoning. Occasionally, I make a “Duke’s Vinaigrette” to amp up the sweet-tart tang of the mayo and tomato.
A few friends mentioned adding bacon, and to that, I gently reply, this is not about BLTs.
This is about a classic sandwich that tastes like summer. For such a simple sandwich, it stirs strong emotion and evokes feelings of nostalgia.
Writing about it also stirs hunger pangs and cravings.
As soon as I finish writing this article, I hope to be standing over the kitchen sink with my tomato sandwich, juices dribbling over my fingers.
And my sandwich tomorrow? Tomato, please.