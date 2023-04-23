April is where I really feel the “spring” in springtime (and even start looking toward summer), though most folks in the US know April for one thing: Tax Day.
April 15 seems to overshadow most things — but don’t despair, there is plenty more to enjoy in April than making it to the post office before the midnight deadline, which passed on April 18, by the way.
Every month, there are hundreds of national and international observances dedicated to all sorts of celebrations. From oatmeal, spaghetti, and bubble baths, to Malbec wine, cheese balls, and squirrels, many of these are actual organized celebrations, others are localized activities, and some are only found in “The Atlas Obscura.”
The month started off with April Fool’s Day. Starting the month with some friendly pranks reminds us to not take everything so seriously.
No matter how many holidays there may be, there’s surely a celebration that’ll suit your fancy and give you excuses to indulge in things like Eggs Benedict, crayfish, free entry to National Parks and planting trees.
And while there are many fun holidays, there are also important days of commemoration throughout the month as well. April 2 was World Autism Awareness Day; April 22 was Earth Day; April 28 will be Arbor Day — and there are many more.
I enjoy spending time in the woods and go out of my way to embrace Arbor Day as my April celebration of choice. Arbor in Latin means “tree‟and designating a tree holiday is meant to encourage us to plant trees and to recognize the value of trees in our yards and throughout our cities and towns.
Looking over my bulging list of April holidays and observances, I dove in and chose a couple with a culinary bent: National Eggs Benedict Day on April 16 and National Raisin Day on April 30.
True, National Eggs Benedict Day has already come and gone this year. But we’re still in the same month, and, really, any day is a good day to celebrate a great Eggs Benedict.
I started with a recipe for Hollandaise made with avocados. It is terrific — as rich as any recipe made with egg yolks and a whole lot healthier, meaning you can enjoy a lot more of it!
Start with your family recipe for poaching eggs (or in a pinch, fry them). Follow your family Eggs Benedict recipe or do as I did and lay those eggs over some crusty bread, topped with a thick slice of bacon and then pour on the Avocado Sauce. You will not be disappointed!
Next on my list was this simple-but-tasty snack made with raisins, dates, nut butter, dried apricots (if you have them), dried cranberries and chocolate. Chop everything up really well, or run through a food processor until it is a mashed-up mix. Portion into small balls and store in your fridge until you can’t wait any longer (20 minutes is good) and enjoy.
When it comes to the month of April, don’t let Tax Day — or a missed Tax Day deadline (oops!) — slow you down. Jump in with both feet. Between Move More Month, National Stress Awareness Month, National Garden Month, and National Kite Month — you should be able to find a good excuse to get outside, enjoy the weather and know you are taking part in an age-old exercise of celebration.
And just FYI...April 4 was National Hug a News Person Day. If you missed it, you could take a moment now to mark it on your 2024 calendar!