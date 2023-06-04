Kurplink, kurplank, kurplunk!
Plush, round blueberries make a soft thunk as they land in my metal bucket.
Kurplink, kurplank, kurplunk! is also the refrain in Caldecott Award-winning “Blueberries for Sal.” Published in 1949, “Blueberries for Sal” is a picture book about a mother and daughter picking blueberries for winter when the duo gets mixed up with a Mama bear and her cub doing the same (don’t worry, it ends well). But the star of this book has always been the blueberries, artfully sketched in a blueish violet on every cream-colored page. As Sal picks her berries, she has a hard time not eating them instead of putting them in her bucket.
Like Sal, I can’t seem to stop eating berries, thinking to myself as I go, “One for my bucket, one for my belly.” I’m picking berries in North Carolina, where berries ripen before those in West Virginia. I’m getting a jump start on summer baking — or at least, that is the plan if I don’t eat all the berries first. I text my sister-in-law, who makes delicious pies, to find out if she has trendy and new blueberry recipes. But it sounds like she enjoys the fresh fruit as much as I do.
“The best way to eat blueberries is straight to my mouth!” she texts back. Half an hour into my pick, and little to show for it save for a full stomach, I can relate. I will have to try this again soon with more resolve.
I am grateful for “U-Pick” farms scattered across West Virginia where, regardless of whether you have a green thumb (I don’t), you can enjoy the pleasure of walking between rows of lush bushes, plucking clusters of berries. Sure, you can buy fresh berries at the market, but I highly recommend picking them yourself. There is nothing fresher or tastier than food fresh from the vine.
Besides, you will have fun experiencing a day on the farm in the warm sun, sharing a few hours with a friend or two in the fresh air, scouring each bush for the best plump, deep-blue berries you can find. This is what “Blueberries for Sal,” a book I often read to my kids, is to me. It’s an homage to time spent with family and friends under a hot sun, picking fresh berries to make something delicious later.
As a little girl, I did not pick berries, but I shelled beans from our garden into buckets on our front porch. I dreaded this task, but ultimately enjoyed the rhythm of the work. My stomach rumbling with the smell of the fresh beans, I knew shelling beans meant a captive audience with my mom and my siblings.
In those afternoons spent shelling beans, we sat quietly in the waning sun together until the job was done. Growing up in the ‘70s, there was no TikTok to distract our attention or Instagram to make the moment glossy. We were just a family together — my mom and dad, my two older brothers and sisters, and Sunny, our golden retriever — gathered around a few buckets on our porch, all contributors to the same worthy task.
Looking back, those afternoons feel like a rare gift. But they don’t have to be. Especially with places like Shady Oaks Farm in Poca and Herot Hall Farm in Kenna, both close to Charleston and both with blueberries ready for picking in June.
You can share an afternoon together with family and friends, searching among rows of bushes for violet berries. I dare you to try not to taste a few as you go.
Shady Oaks is open for picking in the next week or so, but I’d call to check for an exact date. Picking will be available all day Saturday and Sunday and on the weekdays in the evening.
Herot Hall is expecting big blueberries this year and plans to open for picking around Father’s Day. They offer picking on weekends only. It’s a good idea to call in advance to double-check availability and hours. Herot Hall also has a flower-picking garden with peonies, dahlias, sunflowers, and zinnias. They also have corn and honey for sale. Later in the season, blackberries will be available to pick.
Once the berries are picked, the kitchen fun begins. There are as many ways to cook with blueberries as there are berries in my bucket, but I have a few “keeper” recipes that are as dependable as they are delicious.
“Boy Bait” is a recipe from my grandmother’s Junior League of Mobile, Alabama, cookbook which was circulated after, in 1954, 15-year-old Renny Powell won $100,000 for the recipe at a Pillsbury bake-off. The name, derived from the cake’s ability to win over the opposite sex, is a bit outdated by today’s standards. I’ve not only adapted the recipe but also the name with “Blueberry Bait” for a more inclusive appeal. I can attest to the fact that this recipe isn’t just for the boys — it appeals to everyone. It’s what I call a “snacking cake” — a cake good for any time of day. Pair this cake with coffee for breakfast, for an afternoon picnic and it is delicious warmed with whipped cream for dessert. It’s easy to put together and it’s a summertime staple at our house, particularly if we are expecting weekend guests. As for winning hearts, you’ll have to experience that yourself.
I am certain there are many delicious blueberry pie recipes, but I prefer two other options: pie-like blueberry tart bars and blueberry cobbler. Both of these recipes are fruit-forward. After all, the blueberries are the stars here. If you crave a warm, oozy dessert topped with melty vanilla ice cream, this cobbler might become your go-to. If blueberry tart — a dessert you can eat at room temp any old time of day — is your jam, these bars will do the trick.
I’m not sure there is anything more exciting in the kitchen in the summer than fresh fruit. Fresh berries by the bucket are a gift with endless possibilities; that is, if you can stop eating them long enough to bake something delicious.