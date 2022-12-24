Christmas morning has come and (almost) gone. Now that you’ve retrieved the newspaper from the gift wrap recycling, you’re ready for an easy read. Let’s ease into the upcoming New Year’s holiday with some ideas on how you can appreciate beans to inspire and change up your meal routines.
At The Purple Onion, our dried bean counter is one of our most popular spaces. Many of our customers have favorite varieties based on their family heritage, and we always have at least 10 varieties. Our customers generally pick up the same variety each shopping trip and scarcely notice the other varieties or realize that some are interchangeable.
We say: Shake things up! Start with your New Year’s menu! All the way back to ancient Rome, peas, beans and lentils were stars because their rounded shapes symbolize coins and prosperity in the new year.
Hop on the Southern foods trend with a menu that includes greens and beans – collards, which resemble money, and black-eyed peas – are a well-known duo. In some southern families, they serve Hoppin’ John, a traditional rice, bacon and beans dish with yellow-eyed peas. These mustard colored peas are a little larger than their black-eyed cousins and are known for their buttery, less-starchy flavor. Plus, they are gold – which is a way better symbol than a nameless coin!
By the way, black-eyed peas’ lucky reputation reaches back to 500 A.D. as a part of the Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, which is the Jewish New Year.
Go Italian and eat lentils on New Year’s Eve. This tradition stems from ancient times when Romans would give leather bags of lentils as gifts in hopes that the coin-shaped legumes would bring prosperity.
Keep riding the bean wagon by celebrating International Bean Day on Jan. 6. Beans, lentils, peas and chickpeas belong to the legume family. They are essential to healthy diets around the world because they are versatile, inexpensive and packed with protein, fiber and nutrients.
To help you choose beans that are good substitutes for your favorite bean, consider these ideas.
Exchange pinto or kidney beans with calypso, lima, cranberry (or Romano) beans
Swap cannellini beans for butter (white or colored), navy, corona or Great Northern beans
In place of regular black beans, go for Ayocote Morad, Scarlett runner, midnight black or frijol Negro do Vara (Chiapas) and Anasazi
Switch chickpeas for lima, fava, adzuki, red or black soy beans
Change any color lentil for another, just be sure to check and adjust cooking time, because some require less cooking time than others. You can also swap lentils for navy, lima, fava, pinto and garbanzo beans.
If you are wondering about swapping canned beans for dried, the short answer is yes, you can. You’ll need 3 or 4 cans (or 58 ounces) of canned beans for every pound of dried beans that a recipe calls for.
Here are some things to keep in mind when you are making the dried-to-canned switch.
Dried beans, based on yield, are a better cost value. An average can of beans yields 1 ½ to 2 cups of beans. A pound of beans, at about the same cost, yields 5 to 7 cups of cooked beans.
You control the sodium when using dried beans. Canned beans can be high in sodium. You can rinse canned beans and warm them in clear water to reduce the sodium content by about one-third.
Many culinary professionals prefer the taste, texture and depth of flavor of homemade beans. Some canned beans have a metallic taste or may be salty or mushy.
In a pinch? Canned beans, rinsed and ready, are a good choice if you don’t have time to complete the long cooking method required for dried beans. There are options, such as using a slow cooker or pressure cooker to help make the process a little less challenging.
When you do choose canned beans over dried, remember the 30-minute rule. Add drained and rinsed canned beans to soups or stews and allow them to simmer for a full 30 minutes to give them time to take on the flavor of the other ingredients.
If you have a sweet tooth on New Year’s, round cakes and other circular sweets signify the circle of life.
Aside from being a great source of vegetarian protein, lentils also represent good luck and provide a dual benefit for those looking to enjoy a bowl in the new year.
Bring on the beans and challenge yourself to giving a different flavor to your favorite bean-centric recipes. Bean Appetit!