Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Purple Onion 12/25
Buy Now

Bean display at the Purple Onion, at The Capitol Market, in Charleston.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Christmas morning has come and (almost) gone. Now that you’ve retrieved the newspaper from the gift wrap recycling, you’re ready for an easy read. Let’s ease into the upcoming New Year’s holiday with some ideas on how you can appreciate beans to inspire and change up your meal routines.

At The Purple Onion, our dried bean counter is one of our most popular spaces. Many of our customers have favorite varieties based on their family heritage, and we always have at least 10 varieties. Our customers generally pick up the same variety each shopping trip and scarcely notice the other varieties or realize that some are interchangeable.

Stories you might like

Allan Hathaway is the owner of The Purple Onion and WV Marketplace at Charleston’s Capitol Market. For more information, visit the web pages at capitolmarket.net/merchants/purple-onion and capitolmarket.net/merchants/wv-marketplace; or call The Purple Onion at 304-342-4414 and WV Marketplace at 304-720-2244. Email Allan at purpleonionco@aol.com.

Tags

Recommended for you