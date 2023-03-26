Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It’s spring! The daffodils are up and the sun is shining — a lot. And to make it easier to know what to eat these days, the world is full of green.

No, we’re not telling you to eat a daffodil — but spring onions are a type of bulb, and as we all know, it is the season of the ramson (a type of wild garlic), to be closely followed by mushrooms, fern fiddleheads, and a plethora of other edible outdoor eats.

Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.

