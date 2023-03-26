It’s spring! The daffodils are up and the sun is shining — a lot. And to make it easier to know what to eat these days, the world is full of green.
No, we’re not telling you to eat a daffodil — but spring onions are a type of bulb, and as we all know, it is the season of the ramson (a type of wild garlic), to be closely followed by mushrooms, fern fiddleheads, and a plethora of other edible outdoor eats.
Most farm-grown and naturally occurring foods have a cyclical rhythm — and so do we humans. Eating in tune with the seasons has been a part of our existence since our earliest history.
Though in this day and age — when we can get food from anywhere and at any time — we may have lost sight of this way of choosing what ends up on the dinner table.
As the clock changes, so do our interests in food. According to the Cornell Food Lab, people who are more open to trying a wider variety of foods (kimchi anyone?) find it easier to be active as the days get longer.
In Ayurveda, the traditional Hindu system of medicine, the term Rtucharya means “seasonal regimen.” Ayurveda teaches that, as we emerge from the winter season, we typically have accumulated heavy and dense qualities that need to be burned off (this is why you may be hearing about “springtime cleanses”).
One of the best foods to help break up the heaviness? Bitter greens (included in the category are raabs).
Raabs (or inflorescence) are new spring flower buds of our favorite winter staples. When the weather starts to warm, plants in the brassica family (which includes kales, cabbages, Brussels sprouts, etc.) send stalks of flowers up to the sky (such as broccoli raab, now available as a staple in the grocery store).
My high tunnel is filling up with the first pickings of raabs. Planted in the late fall, these plants create a lot of sugar over the winter to protect themselves from frost, and they put that sweetness into their new shoots in spring.
If you watch “Somewhere South” with Chef Vivian Howard, you know one of her popular raabs are local turnip run-ups — those earliest bits of color and taste that emerge as the turnips are just starting to grow.
Those of us living in the Appalachian Mountains have a wide range of accompaniment for raabs — spring alliums. Starting now, wild onions with flowers, green garlic, spring onions, and ramps are available. All of these choices are great grilled and served with a Romesco-like sauce made from roasted red pepper, garlic, nuts and lots of paprika. Just dip them in and munch away!
Of course, alliums are super simple to saute with raabs, too, as they are about the same size and take the same time to cook. Just toss them together in a pan with your favorite oil and enjoy that earliest taste of spring.
Think about expanding the ingredients in your rotation of weekly meals as an easy way to lighten your seasonal menu. Here are a couple of change-outs I’ll be implementing.
- GREENS: Moving to mustard, dandelion, arugula and broccoli raab. All offer a bit more bite, are lemony and astringent — all things my palate craves as spring comes into view.
- STARCHES: Moving to farro, barley and legume combos. I can make a pot of barley with lentils, diced onion and carrot, and lots of parsley and turn it into several things. The chewiness is satisfying and adds a grounding to lunch and dinner creations.
- FRUITS: I’m sticking to citrus until it is gone, gone, gone — you just can’t beat those Clementines, blood oranges and red grapefruits.
I read this in a book by Hugh Howey: “We know intuitively that we like to eat more cooling fruits in the summer and warming soups in the winter, but there is so much more that we can do if we pay closer attention to our natural environments; learning about the environment for which we evolved, and how it differs from the environment in which we live is a first step.”
Try this recipe for a pie of mixed greens to get closer to the season and enjoy the first of spring’s shoots and leaves.