I have a little secret to share. I have Sarah’s Bakery on Bridge Road in South Hills on speed dial. You probably should, too.
Often, my family wants a solid meal available quickly. Something they can grab from the fridge, pop in the microwave, and enjoy (quickly) in between their busy schedule. But my schedule is busy, too.
For such predicaments, quiche is in order. They are quick to make and substantial food to have on hand for any time of day. Quiches will stick to your ribs and make your loved ones feel cared for. It’s just the dish to show up on your neighbor’s doorstep with. It will make their day.
If there isn’t time to do it myself, I call Sarah Plumley, owner, and pastry-maker extraordinaire.
Sarah’s Bakery has tasty, delicious quiches for purchase. Sarah recently celebrated 10 years in business, and quiches are among her bestsellers. She makes about six different varieties; call in advance for the latest. My favorites are spinach, mozzarella and tomato and sausage and cheddar.
“I sell about eight to twelve a day,” says Sarah as she mixes eggs, dairy, and a pinch of salt. “Most people like it for breakfast or brunch or lunch, but people come in here all the time and get one for dinner, too,” she adds. One of her regular customers picks up a quiche and adds a soup or broccoli salad from Plumley’s grab-and-go case to round out their meal.
Quiche is a savory tart: a simple egg custard, baked in a pie shell.
“When people don’t know what it is. I usually tell them it’s like an omelet and a pie crust,” Sarah tells me with a warm smile.
Quiches are the type of meal that can be produced with little effort, even with leftovers from your fridge. Sarah suggests filling them with just about anything on hand. “Just go through your fridge, and you can throw in any kind of cheese, any kind of meat, spice, any kind of vegetable,” she says as she pours pale-yellow liquid over fillings into a fluted pie crust. “If you’re doing a watery vegetable like zucchini or squash, or mushroom, it’s always best to pre-cook those first because they release so much water,” she adds.
“I make some seasonal ones, too. When tomatoes are in season I try to get them at the market or at the beginning of the summer, I’ll go down and get a bunch of vegetables and make roasted vegetable quiches, too,” she says.
When a friend made a quiche for my family after the birth of one of my children, I thought I’d won the lottery. She presented a flaky pastry crust filled with roasted asparagus, zucchini, and red peppers, combined with eggs, cream, and parmesan cheese, all baked together into a beautiful, eggy pudding.
I carried the quiche with my arms aloft, the prized possession safely away from well-meaning toddlers and pets. It was everything I needed rolled into one bite: flavor, protein, vegetables, finished with a bit of indulgence: piquant cheese and a buttery crust.
This is an absolute staple food, I thought. One that, over time, I learned to make from one of my favorite chefs, Julia Child, who introduced this stunning dish to America in 1963 on her program, “The French Chef.” Turns out, I’m not the only one who turns to Child for this classic dish. Another one of my favorite chefs does, too.
Sarah uses Child’s original recipe in “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” as a template for creativity. Between the lines, Child’s recipe is a basic formula of eggs and dairy, with endless possibilities for filling. “I do a five-to-two ratio, so that’s five eggs to two cups dairy,” Sarah explains. “You can use half-and-half, heavy cream or even almond milk,” Sarah adds. She doesn’t recommend skim milk because it is so watery, but you can get away with 2% milk, she shared.
I pulled out my battered copy of Child’s cookbook on a recent weekend to dig in. I followed Sarah’s advice, too, and used what I had on hand: leftover vegetables and shrimp from fajitas we’d enjoyed the night before. But first, the crust.
A lot of people are intimidated by making pie crust from scratch and find it more convenient to purchase pre-made ones.
“I personally think it’s blasphemy to do that,” says Sarah with a laugh. “We make our own pie crust from scratch every day. That is one thing I do not skimp on. But there’s nothing wrong with buying a premium pie crust from the store,” she adds. Or from Sarah’s Bakery.
Sarah’s Bakery sells fresh pie crusts ready to be rolled. Just call in advance to let them know you plan to pick one up. I picked up two crusts to make a quiche for our supper and prepared a second one for the freezer.
If you plan to make the crust from scratch, Sarah swears by Smitten Kitchen’s All Butter, Really Flaky Pie Dough recipe. Keeping all of the ingredients cold is key, even the flour. “Some people even store their flour in the freezer,” Sarah says. Once the crust is dispensed with, prepping and mixing the ingredients is a snap. “It’s really easy actually,” says Sarah.
Quiches are go-to dishes to make (or pick up) for friends — a welcome meal for your elderly neighbor, a friend with a new baby, or your loved one recuperating from an illness. They can be served for brunch or lunch, or paired with a salad, even for dinner. They can be served warm or cold, so you can slip slices into your lunch box or picnic basket, too.
Recently, I presented one of Sarah’s quiches to my parents. They were bowled over by this simple gesture, and a night off cooking. Quiches are special. It’s the kind of gift that says I made an effort for you, even if that effort is simply picking it up. Bon appétit!