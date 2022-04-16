While families in many countries enjoy lamb as the cornerstone of their Easter feast, ham is the favorite in the United States.
According to the National Retail Federation, of the 81% of Americans celebrating Easter, 87% will have a special meal which likely includes ham. We, too, will be having the traditional tavern ham in our household, topped with a brown sugar and orange juice glaze before baking.
It is believed that ham rose to popularity at Easter due to its availability. Farmers slaughtered pigs that had not sold in the fall and, due to not having modern refrigeration, they cured the meat during the cold months. Once the weather warmed, the ham was ready to eat (around early spring), just in time for Easter.
The wonderful thing about having ham for a holiday meal is that there are always lots of leftovers. Serving leftovers can spawn great recipe innovation. I have listed below 25 things to do with ham that will get your creative juices flowing. Many of them suggest substituting ham for another meat, such as chicken, as the main ingredient in a meal.
One of the most common ways to utilize leftover ham is, of course, in sandwiches. I’m giving you two modern twists on plain sandwiches this week, ham biscuits with pineapple relish and a southern tradition often called “funeral sandwiches.”
There is just something magical about putting ham and biscuits together. Add a sweet, mustardy relish and I’m all in. The ham biscuits with pineapple relish recipe takes ham and biscuits to the next level. Fresh pineapple serves as an unexpected, sweet complement to the salty ham and mustard.
Continuing with the sandwich leftover line of suggestions, funeral sandwiches are one of my favorite ways to use leftover meat. Southern Living says these sandwiches were traditionally prepared for funeral spreads served at churches. The goal of the funeral sandwich is to feed a crowd quickly, and to provide something delicious and filling. I’ve found that kids like them just as much as adults.
I’ve brought these to tailgate parties and they are always a hit. The best part is that the sauce is on top, so no mayonnaise or mustard is needed, making them great to take on the go. The ham can easily be substituted with leftover Thanksgiving turkey or roast beef, making this a leftover meal that can be used throughout the year.
While there are lots of variations of this recipe, most agree the topping should have butter, Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard. The amounts vary, and the version I’m listing here is one I have tweaked to our liking. Feel free to adjust the amounts (perhaps more butter if you like a thinner sauce).
Another leftover suggestion is to put ham and eggs together and make a great quiche. The “Pioneer Woman” of Food Network fame has a great crustless quiche she calls “green eggs and ham.” This is a great way to get your family to eat kale sandwiched between cheese, eggs and fresh herbs. The kale is very mild and blends well with the other ingredients.
My husband makes a crazy good spaghetti carbonara. Subbing ham for pancetta in this one is a great way to completely transform the meat and present it in a different way. This recipe uses ham and bacon to make the dish extra tasty. The only tricky part is when you add the egg, keep stirring so it doesn’t end up being scrambled. You want the egg to coat the noodles with a butter-like consistency.
Ham is one of the most versatile meats and fits well in many different recipes due to its mild flavor. If ham is on the menu tonight, I hope it’s cooked to perfection, and that your leftovers are creative and delicious.