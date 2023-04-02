Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It is a candy fit for the gods.

Made with egg whites, corn syrup, sugar and usually pecans, Divinity is an old-fashioned, Southern candy that is similar to nougat, fudge or meringue. Sometimes divinity can contain dried fruit or other chopped nuts. And, if the white sugar is replaced with brown sugar, the resulting sister confection is called “sea foam.”

Stories you might like

Candace Nelson is a marketing professional living in Charleston. She is the author of the book “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” from WVU Press. In her free time, Nelson blogs about Appalachian food culture at CandaceLately.com. Find her on Twitter at @Candace07 or email CandaceRNelson@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you