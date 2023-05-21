As the saying goes, “April showers bring May flours.”
Well, that’s not exactly correct — but you get my meaning!
Flours are the backbone of every baker’s kitchen, and as we bakers know, when it comes to baking, the deeper you get into it, the more questions you create for yourself. Will using bread flour in your foccacia recipe improve things or not? Can almond flour be substituted for all-purpose flour one-to-one?
Does the kind of flour you use really make a difference?
The short answer is yes: While all baking flour serves essentially the same purpose (building a structure), each is a little different in terms of texture and structure, protein content and nutritional value, and even flavor. Take a brief wander down the shopping aisle and you’ll comprehend the challenge — you’ve got white all-purpose, your wheat, your white wheat, bread flour, pizza, and cake flour — to name just a few.
Not to mention the new kids on the shelf — chickpea, spelt, kamut, quinoa, almond, gluten-free, organic — and you see my point.
Things have come a long way since our grandmother’s day. There are so many different types of flour available, it can be challenging to explore them and hard to know how best to use them and store them.
As an aside — to keep these specialty or whole-wheat flours fresh, store them in the refrigerator or freezer. Whole-wheat and nut-based flours contain natural oils, which can go rancid. It’s safe to chill all flours, but white flour (all-purpose, cake, pizza, bread, or self-rising) is shelf-stable and can be stored in a cool, dry spot in the pantry.
Leaving the store shelves behind, I head to the kitchen. Springtime lends itself to baking at my house; fresh strawberries in a pie, or atop a cream cheese tart, blueberries in a lemon-ginger coffee cake. On the savory side, garlic, greens, and onions all come in, helping to push us into the spring sunshine.
I recently found myself with a mix of blueberries and strawberries on hand, but not enough to make something of either. Looking to make something more substantive than a cobbler, I browsed the pantry, where I spied the jumbo container of oats and thought mixed-berry slab pie.
l measured out a mix of oats, almond flour, and cornmeal for the crust — having so few ingredients, the blend was key to building deep flavor and a homey texture. The almond flour nuttiness and the wholeness of the oats along with the cornmeal did the trick. Mixed with only a bit of sugar and a stick of melted butter they created a richness that made the humble ingredients shine. As you can see from the photo, it was attacked immediately --and I only got this shot of leftovers!
Learning to mix flours takes some experience, as flours have their own properties and propensities. I use almond flour in many of my baked goods, swapping the flours out one-for-one. Almond flour is moister, creating a denser batter, but is an easy switch out for quick breads, brownies and cookies. Higher protein content adds to the list of benefits, and being gluten-free means it’s forgiving to those who tend to over-mix.
Having a high tunnel bulging with greens, I decided to make something savory and landed on a calzone-style stuffed bread. I started with a much-used recipe for No-knead Foccacia from King Arthur Flours, made with a mix of all-purpose flour and semolina. I replaced the semolina with Masa Harina, which I hoped would complement the filling and bump up the “corniness,” adding a bit more crunch to the crust.
I started by steaming a couple of pounds of spinach and kale, draining well, and then chopping very small. Tossed with 1/4 cup of blue cheese, some jarred red peppers, green onion, and garlic, it produced a lively filling resembling spanikopita. The flour mix created a bread dough somewhat denser than I was used to with that recipe, though it still had plenty of spring.
You could smell the corn from the Masa while it baked. Finished and cooled, the bread was pretty darn good. The Masa added the crustiness I was searching for and more flavor, creating a loaf that was tender, yet sturdy enough to hold up to slicing.
If you have interest in trying some alternate types of flours, may I recommend you try almond flour as a starter. As I said, it’s easy to handle and is generally dependable in giving you what you expected. That being said, look to the grocery shelf and give these others a try.
- Quinoa: Naturally gluten-free, quinoa is one of the only plant foods that’s a complete protein, offering all the essential amino acids and a good source of potassium. Good to switch out in quantities of 25%-50% in quick breads and muffins.
- Spelt: This comes from an ancient strain of wheat. It’s high in protein and has a nutty, complex flavor that’s similar to whole wheat, yet sweeter and lighter in texture. Spelt contains gluten and is a good source of fiber, iron and manganese. Good to switch out in quantities of 25%-50% in quick breads and muffins.
- Buckwheat: Living in West Virginia, we have access to locally grown buckwheat and I keep some on hand in my freezer. When I’m looking for a bold, nutty flavor in a baked good, I pull out the buckwheat. I stock up annually at the Preston County Buckwheat Festival; https://www.facebook.com/BuckwheatFestival/. Buckwheat flour has a coarser texture than most, it’s gluten-free, and a good source of magnesium, copper, and dietary fiber. I enjoy its health benefits but look forward to my first batch of buckwheat pancakes each fall post-festival. I use it in bread dough and sometimes add it to a tart crust. Keep the amount low (25% of the total flour to be used) or it will produce a dry, chalky baked good.
I hope I’ve inspired you to search for some new types of flour along with some new recipes. As you get ready to bake with all the goodness coming in at the farmers markets, think outside the bag of all-purpose flour and get ready to blossom into a beautiful season of baking while adding to your health.