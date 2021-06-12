Remember last June? We were all going to can everything! We got the canning pot, recipes and jars. Then we discovered that lids would cost the equivalent of a fatted calf — if you could even find them!
This year, canning is not quite as high on our list and our calendars are not as blank as the proverbial canvas. Still, you can have fun with pickles without the canning process.
Best of all, these tangy condiments will be welcomed at a family picnic, reunion get-together or neighborhood potluck. So pull those jars out of storage and seal your tangy treats with Ball’s new line of twist off lids that are leak proof and dishwasher safe.
One of the fun things about quick pickles is that you aren’t going to be limited to cucumbers. Carrots, beans, cauliflower, peppers, okra and onions are all fair game. Just make sure that you get fresh and blemish-free veggies for pickling.
Let’s get started with this all-purpose pickling recipe and then we’ll branch out with some additional recipes to give you some options. Any and all of these quick bites would be great served on a platter to complement a meal.
Give the sweet peppers and red onions a try on burgers or hot dogs. Drop a few pickled radishes on tacos, tamales or pulled pork.
First, choose your vegetables. We mentioned a few above and any other vegetables that are naturally firm are the best choices.
Next, clean and prepare vegetables. Here are tips on a few:
- Green beans: Choose the straightest ones. Wash and remove the stems but leave the tips on.
- Carrots: Peel and cut on the diagonal into ¼” thick coins. For visual appeal, use multi-colored carrots.
- Sweet peppers: The small ones are good, but you can use regular peppers as well. Slice small peppers (yellow, red and orange) into ¼” rings. Slice large peppers into ¼” strips, trimming curved ends so they are straight.
- Okra: Trim the tops and cut okra into quarters for these quick pickles to ensure they pickle quickly.
- Radishes: Trim ends and cut thin on a mandolin or with a sharp knife.
- Zucchini: Trim ends. Either slice on the diagonal into ½” coins or slice lengthwise and cut to fit jar.
Make a brine
1 cup distilled white vinegar, 2 tablespoons kosher salt, 2 teaspoons sugar, up to 2 tablespoons of spices (or purchased pickling spices mix or recipe below). Add 3 peeled garlic cloves. Mix with 2 cups water in a saucepan and bring to a boil.
Place vegetables to 2/3 full in each jar. We recommend the pint-sized jars because they are just the right size to take to picnics, open and use at home or give as gifts. Pour hot brine over vegetables in jars. Place rubber gasket and screw on lid on jar. Let sit until cool. Refrigerate for up to six months.
There’s an even easier way to make quick pickles using the leftover juice from purchased pickles. The juice from any of the pickles we sell at West Virginia Marketplace and The Purple Onion would work well in this recipe. If you have a favorite brand, you’ll love knowing you can infuse that pickling flavor into summer veggies.
Of course, you can customize your quick pickles with more specific recipes. The green bean and zucchini quick pickle recipes add fresh dill to the mix for a bright summery flavor. We’ve got two pickled red onion recipes here. One simple and one Indian-style recipe that includes serrano peppers for a bit more kick.
A classic mixed-vegetable Giardiniera gets its flavor amped up with hot peppers. You could leave them out for a milder mix. Either way, you might want to try your Giardiniera in the Giardiniera salad.