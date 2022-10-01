Morgan Morrison, co-owner of Rock City Cake Co., loves fall, especially because it includes her favorite holiday.
“I decorate for Halloween year-round,” she said. “It’s the time of year I feel like the world finally catches up with me.”
Dressed in her trademark black chef’s uniform, she outlined a fall menu that pays homage to the season’s star ingredient — the pumpkin.
“We’ll have pumpkin cupcakes, pumpkin-flavored cake balls and pumpkin cheesecake whoopie pies. Other fall items like apple pie cookies, apple cider donuts and Butterfinger caramel apples, we will run all month long.
“We will also do our traditional, old-school horror movie day with Freddie, Jason and Chuckie and ‘The Exorcist’ themed desserts. And of course, a ‘Beetlejuice’ day,” she said. “My favorite is just the plain, classic pumpkin roll. You can’t go wrong with that one.”
Morrison debuted a caramel apple bread pudding and deconstructed “Smashing Pumpkin” dessert at the 12th annual Chef’s Challenge, where she and eight of her local celebrity chef peers donated an evening of their talents to raise money for the Covenant House food pantry.
“I loved the idea that the chefs at the challenge choose items found in a typical food pantry, and canned pumpkin is one of those things,” she said.
“I came up with the name before I came up with the recipe of how I was going to make it. I figured out what flavors I was going to put together for it and I knew I’d plate it with an edible gold leaf. You see what I did there with the Smashing Pumpkins reference, right?”
Anyone who’s been to Rock City knows the bakery is decked out in rock-n-roll themed décor. In this case, Morrison is referencing the group Smashing Pumpkins, an alternative rock band from the ’90s. (As one who attended the event, I can attest that the bread pudding was the best I have ever tasted and the pumpkin mousse was definitely smashing).
And, for Gazette-Mail readers only, she’s graciously providing those two recipes: the caramel apple bread pudding (the dessert’s base), and the accompanying whipped cream layered pumpkin mousse (deconstructed Smashing Pumpkin) which was served with the very fancy gold leaf.
With all the talk about dessert, one might wonder what a master baker makes herself for dinner.
Morrison said, ”I don’t cook at home because I cook all day long. A typical workday for me is 14 hours. During the day I bake, and at night we assemble and decorate. I really should take out stock in Door Dash.
“I don’t even make my own Thanksgiving pie because I can’t make one more pie around that time of year,” she continued. “I buy mine from Sarah’s Bakery. During the initial Covid quarantine time, I cooked for the first time in my kitchen at home.”
Her baked items are known for their creative touches and “over-the-top,” sometimes edgy offerings. One look at the bakery case makes it clear Rock City definitely puts a little “rock-n-roll” in their creations.
“I get my best ideas at 3 a.m. in the morning. I get the idea and then figure out the next day how to make it work. Dark humor suits us well. I love to take a stressful thing in life and put it on a cookie.”
Morrison says her co-owner Cortney Marsh is the only one of the two who has culinary school training. “Cortney is really the mastermind behind the fancy decorating. I feel like I’m more like everyone else, and I’m baking like others do at home. I just wing it and throw a little of this and that together and keep it casual.”
Many who follow Rock City on social media know Morrison’s mother works in the bakery as well. One might assume her mom taught her to bake while she was growing up.
“No, nothing nearly as sentimental as that,” she said. “When I was growing up, my mom was a workaholic like me. We ordered take-out a lot. Early on we got really slammed at the bakery and I called my mom to come help us, as we were crazy busy.
“Mom just learned right along with us, and we haven’t let her leave since. I tell her that she is earning herself a place in the Margaritaville retirement community by working here.”
One of the things Morrison is best known for (besides cake) is her love for giving back to the community. She hosts charity events on a regular basis – one of her past Facebook videos went viral and made thousands of dollars in one day for a local business that was struggling.
She is, indeed, a force in Charleston; a positive shout-out from her on social media can inspire others to take action.
“I wish I had more time for nonprofit work. It is really where my heart is. What motivates me to work the long hours and late nights is the people. I view our place as cake therapy. People come in on the best day of their life and their worst day and we are here for them to listen and ... to provide cake.”