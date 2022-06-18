Now that farmers markets are up and selling the season’s first garlic, young onions, rhubarb and the like, it’s time to explore pushing the culinary envelope and get the unexpected on your grill.
Not only can you queue up a star-studded entrée, you can also create tasty side dishes and desserts to go with it, all from your grill. Read on!
I was visiting my father last month and created a couple of meals using the grill as my sole cooking method. Rhubarb from a roadside stand was laid on the grill with a couple of tomatillos, jalapenos, roma tomatoes, green onions, two limes and a small red onion, cut in half top to bottom (pole to pole as we say in the culinary business).
In kitchen were the chicken thighs rubbed in a Tex-Mex spice mix pulled from his cabinet. My plan is to serve this grilled salsa concoction alongside the soon-to-be smoked thighs and the flour tortillas I had made that morning.
The rhubarb cooked quickly — well before the rest of the ingredients. Once the other veggies had a good char and had softened, I chopped them up, gave it all a good stir and squeezed in the limes. This came together nicely and the rhubarb added a noticeable tang to the mix that I would make again.
Next on the roster was a dessert of grilled pineapple slices (with core-in, as per my father’s request), served on a slice of toasted pound cake, brushed with a mix of butter, vanilla and a drop (or two) of bourbon. Set on a plate along with some ice cream, smoky sweet and sharp, it was a hit!
Next I smoked a small block of Feta cheese (for 45 minutes) on a perforated grill pan. The cheese dried a bit and the smoke created a lovely caramel color along the edges. Removing the Feta, I turned up the heat (400°) to roast red grapes, green onion pieces and lemon quarters.
Cooking until everything got a bit of color and the grapes blistered, I sliced and diced, added olive oil -squeezed in the lemons and poured this on a platter. Then it was off to a neighbor’s house for enjoying.
Served as a dip with leaves of Gem mini romaine, it was really good. The smokiness in the Feta came through and the green onion with the sweet grapes made for a tasty combo.
You say barbi, I say grill — Does it matter?
Just as an aside, we’ve been talking “grilling” here. While I was investigating for this article, I came across many a discussion as to what is grilling and what is barbecue-ing? They are often performed on the same equipment, but evidently, they are very different things with different goals, despite the terminology being used interchangeably.
According to the folks at Weber.com, the difference is temperature and cooking time. Grilling is faster cooking over higher heat while barbecue is longer, slower cooking over low, indirect heat. And adding to the trash talk is whether you are cooking on briquettes or lump charcoal, gas, live wood or pellets (but that’s a discussion for another time!).
If you are feeling adventurous try your hand at baking in cast iron on your grill. I find starting with your favorite cornbread recipe and a 10” cast iron skillet an accessible intro.
Oil your pan well and place on the hotter part of your grill to heat while you mix up your ingredients. Pour in your batter (the pan will sizzle as the oil bubbles up around the edges). Close the lid and set your timer.
You can grill-bake a cake, a cobbler or brownies this way also. I like to slip a couple of sweet potatoes and maybe a whole eggplant on the rack when I’m grilling. They get a bit of smokiness and it’s a good way to make use of the heat while you have the grill going.
Plan ahead to fan the flames of success
Recipes sometimes give actual temperatures, but often merely state: Turn grill to low, or grill on high, etc. Here’s how you can gauge your temperatures:
Hold your hand about five inches above the grill and start counting seconds. Use a 4-syllable word or phrase. I use, “1 potato, 2 potato …”. Count until you have to pull your hand away.
Here’s a rough conversion of seconds to Fahrenheit:
- 11-14 seconds equals 225-250 °F
- (low heat)
- 9-10 seconds equals 275-300 °F
- (medium-low heat)
- 6-8 seconds equals 350-375 °F
- (medium heat)
- 2-4 seconds equals 400-450 °F
- (high heat)
What I love about cooking outdoors, no mater the heat source, is how we tend to eat simpler. Where as in winter we tend to build our meals, sauté, braise, brine and otherwise slow cook, outdoor cooking is about applying heat but letting the ingredients shine. So, queue up your grill, ready your tongs and know that with a bit of planning everything for a meal can be served hot off the grill.