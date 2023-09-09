Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Welcome to late summer, where one minute you’re lounging by the pool and the next you’re adding back that layer from your 7 a.m. walk.

As we move toward the coming solstice, it’s hard to push back against the age-old practice of calling Labor Day the “end of summer.” Personally, I don’t give in until I can’t wear shorts anymore (without looking silly) and accept every day of sunshine — no matter how brief — as a gift to be savored, embraced and enjoyed.

Joy Marr is a freelance writer, longtime caterer, cooking instructor and all around outdoor enthusiast. You can find her at her backyard fire pit in Fayette County and on Facebook at Gourmet on the Gorge.

Tags

Recommended for you